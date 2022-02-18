Oscars 2022: Here's the full list of winners
Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, Halifax director Ben Proudfoot among early winners
The 94th Academy Awards welcomed back a star-studded red carpet and a revised broadcast set to challenge this make-or-break year for the Oscars.
Last month, organizers announced the televised portion of the show from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles will cut out eight of 23 awards, for best documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound.
Early winners on Sunday included Halifax director Ben Proudfoot for best documentary short The Queen of Basketball, while sci-fi favourite Dune picked up awards for best sound, best original score, best film editing and best production design.
The Academy Awards have been battling slumping ratings and ongoing criticism over which movies make it to the best-picture categories.
Netflix film The Power of the Dog and Canadian-directed Dune lead the nominations this year with 12 and 10, respectively.
CBC News will be updating all televised winners and major winners as follows:
Best sound
Dune.
Best original score
Dune.
Best film editing
Dune.
Best production design
Dune.
Best makeup and hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
Short film (live action)
The Long Goodbye.
Best short (Animated)
The Windshield Wiper.
Documentary (short subject)
The Queen of Basketball.
With files from Jackson Weaver, The Associated Press
