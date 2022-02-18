Skip to Main Content
Oscars 2022: Here's the full list of winners

The 94th Academy Awards welcomed back a star-studded red carpet and a revised broadcast set to challenge this make-or-break year for the Oscars. Here's a guide to this year's winners, from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, Halifax director Ben Proudfoot among early winners

Arti Patel · CBC News ·
All eyes are on the Academy Awards on Sunday evening, a production that's lost ratings in recent years but is working to revive viewership. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/The Associated Press)

Last month, organizers announced the televised portion of the show from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles will cut out eight of 23 awards, for best documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound.

These awards were given out an hour before the 8 p.m. ET televised show, and the speeches will be edited for the three-hour broadcast. 

Early winners on Sunday included Halifax director Ben Proudfoot for best documentary short The Queen of Basketball, while sci-fi favourite Dune picked up awards for best sound, best original score, best film editing and best production design. 

The Academy Awards ⁠have been battling slumping ratings and ongoing criticism over which movies make it to the best-picture categories. 

Netflix film The Power of the Dog and Canadian-directed Dune lead the nominations this year with 12 and 10, respectively.

CBC News will be updating all televised winners and major winners as follows:

Best sound
Dune. 

Best original score
Dune.

Best film editing
Dune.

Best production design
Dune.

Best makeup and hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Short film (live action)
The Long Goodbye.

Best short (Animated)
The Windshield Wiper.

Documentary (short subject)
The Queen of Basketball.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Arti Patel

Arti Patel is the Senior Producer, Entertainment and Education at CBC News. She has spent the last decade reporting on lifestyle news at GlobalNews.ca and previously, Huffpost Canada. In 2020, she was the managing editor of The Morning Show, Canada's national lifestyle and entertainment show. Arti is based in Toronto and you can follow her on Twitter @artipatel.

    With files from Jackson Weaver, The Associated Press

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    |Corrections and Clarifications

