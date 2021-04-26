Chloé Zhao made history on Sunday as the first woman of colour to win the Oscar best director.

"This is for anyone who has the courage or faith to see the goodness in the world. You inspire me to keep going thank you," the Nomandland director said.



Earlier, Daniel Kaluuya's portrayal of Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah earned him the Academy for best supporting actor.

"I'd like to thank my mom," Kaluuya said, as his mother teared up while watching. "You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings. So I could stand at my fullest height."

The 93rd Academy Awards, held at Los Angeles's Union Station, opened with screenplay wins for Promising Young Woman and The Father as the pandemic made for an Oscars unlike any other before.

The show was designed to look different this year. Speaking with The Associated Press before the show, filmmaker and producer Steven Soderbergh said the event was made to look like a "movie."

The 93rd annual Academy Awards looked different this year. (A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

The show is being broadcast in widescreen and a range of presenters — including Halle Berry, Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford — will appear as "cast members."

Leading up to the ceremony, Netflix's Mank led the pack with 10 nominations, while Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland, The Father, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Minari and Sound of Metal are all tied with six.

WATCH | Can more diverse nominees help save awards shows?

Can more diverse nominees help save awards shows? The National 2:03 Oscar nominations this year are more diverse than they've ever been, featuring nine actors of colour and two women up for best director. But low ratings for both the Golden Globes and the Grammys have raised questions about the relevance of awards shows. 2:03

This year's nominees were also more diverse than ever — nine of the 20 acting nominees are people of colour.

CBC News will be updating all major winners and categories throughout the evening:

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Original Screenplay

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton,The Father

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Sound

Sound of Metal

Live Action Short Film

Two Distant Strangers