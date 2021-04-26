Oscars 2021: Full list of winners at the Academy Awards
Chloé Zhao becomes 1st woman of colour to win best director
Chloé Zhao made history on Sunday as the first woman of colour to win the Oscar best director.
"This is for anyone who has the courage or faith to see the goodness in the world. You inspire me to keep going thank you," the Nomandland director said.
Earlier, Daniel Kaluuya's portrayal of Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah earned him the Academy for best supporting actor.
"I'd like to thank my mom," Kaluuya said, as his mother teared up while watching. "You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings. So I could stand at my fullest height."
The 93rd Academy Awards, held at Los Angeles's Union Station, opened with screenplay wins for Promising Young Woman and The Father as the pandemic made for an Oscars unlike any other before.
The show was designed to look different this year. Speaking with The Associated Press before the show, filmmaker and producer Steven Soderbergh said the event was made to look like a "movie."
The show is being broadcast in widescreen and a range of presenters — including Halle Berry, Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford — will appear as "cast members."
Leading up to the ceremony, Netflix's Mank led the pack with 10 nominations, while Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland, The Father, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Minari and Sound of Metal are all tied with six.
WATCH | Can more diverse nominees help save awards shows?
This year's nominees were also more diverse than ever — nine of the 20 acting nominees are people of colour.
CBC News will be updating all major winners and categories throughout the evening:
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Original Screenplay
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Adapted Screenplay
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton,The Father
Best International Feature Film
Another Round (Denmark)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Costume Design
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Sound
Sound of Metal
Live Action Short Film
Two Distant Strangers
With files from Jackson Weaver, The Associated Press and The Canadian Press
