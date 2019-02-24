Constance Wu, Billy Porter shine on Oscars red carpet

Regina King brought Old Hollywood alive on the Oscar red carpet on Sunday in a romantic white gown with a touch of sparkle and a long train, while Constance Wu in sunshine yellow and Emilia Clarke in lavender looked every bit the young ingenues.

King, nominated for If Beale Street Could Talk, paired her strapless ruched look with a white gold and diamond bracelet and pear-shaped diamond drop earrings from Chopard.

Regina King gave a nod to Old Hollywood with her red carpet ensemble at the 91st Academy Awards. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

And thank you, Billy Porter, for getting the fashion parade off to a fierce start.

Often a fashion adventurer, the stage performer, singer and actor stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano. There was a bow tie, ruffle-cuff white shirt and classic tuxedo jacket on top paired with a strapless full-skirted gown in inky black.

Nobody was more excited than Siriano himself. He tweeted the look as soon as Porter hit the carpet.

American actor and singer Billy Porter arrived for the Oscars in a velvet tuxedo gown. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Wu, a star of Crazy Rich Asians, wore a delicate pleated gown with fluttery asymmetrical sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. It was custom Versace. She pulled her hair back in a youthful high ponytail, which allowed her drop diamond earrings to shine.

Clarke, of Game of Thrones fame, went sparkly strapless in an asymmetrical neck design.

Emilia Clarke's sparkly, lavender dress was among the many brightly coloured ensembles on the Oscars. (Jordan Strauss/Associated Press)

Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera, deserves praise for the queen-worthy pale gold custom look created for Glenn Close. It was by far her standout look of the awards season, with a cape, hand-embroidery and glass bugle beads. It took 40 craftsman and three million beads.

Glenn Close's flowing gold attire was by far her standout look of the awards season. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Spike Lee was a study in Prince-hued purple, from his billed cap to his round glasses to his suit. He was on Instagram over the weekend bubbling about his custom gold Air Jordans sneakers. Foot flash has been a trademark as he made his way through the awards circuit for his BlacKkKlansman.

Spike Lee flashes rings that read 'hate' and 'love' on the Oscars red carpet. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Yalitza Aparicio, who shined as Cleo in Roma, walked in a one-shoulder, mint green gown with an embellished overlay. She wore her long dark hair down in a middle part as she posed on the carpet in her princess look.

Roma star Yalitza Aparicio is nominated for best actress. (Yalitza Aparicio/Associated Press)

Attending his first Oscar ceremony, If Beale Street Could Talk star Stephan James went for three pieces in red velvet, including a vest. He went for white for the feet.

Laura Harrier, who played the love interest in BlacKkKlansman, wore a stunner of a green and red jewelled choker with her sexy ice blue body hugger that sparkled on the carpet and included a high slit.