Big changes are coming to the Academy Awards, including the addition of a popular film award category and the promise of a shorter ceremony in an effort to combat declining viewership and criticisms that the awards are out of touch with the mainstream.

But the Wednesday morning announcement was also met with immediate backlash online, raising questions about what the new category would mean for a film like Black Panther, a global blockbuster which has also been talked about as a favourite contender for the best picture Oscar.

John Bailey, the newly re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and film Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in an email to members Wednesday morning that the Board of Governors met Tuesday night to approve the changes, which also included bumping the 2020 ceremony up to Feb. 9. The date for the 2019 show, Feb. 24, remains unchanged.

"We have heard from many of you about improvements needed to keep the Oscars and our Academy relevant in a changing world," Hudson and Bailey wrote.

The new film category quickly drew negative attention, with "popular film" becoming a trending topic on Twitter by Wednesday afternoon.

Five Came Back author Mark Harris tweeted that the popular film award, "Is a ghetto and will be perceived that way."

Both of these emanate from the same place: A misguided belief that there is a way to improve ratings for the Oscar show. That comes from deep ignorance about overall trends in network TV viewing over the last thirty years. And it will not work. > —@MarkHarrisNYC There is already an award for popular films. It's called "money." I have no particular problem with the other new Oscar moves--to insist on a three-hour show (whatever) and to move it a couple of weeks earlier (won't help a thing but won't hurt anything). > —@MarkHarrisNYC ...the extreme vagueness of the popular film award announcement--"we're gonna create something but we don't know what but yay Marvel and franchises and studio movies still matter, in conclusion, hail money!"--suggests that it is a trial balloon. Which means it can be popped. —@MarkHarrisNYC

Actor Rob Lowe tweeted that "The film business passed away today with the announcement of the "popular" film Oscar. It had been in poor health for a number of years. It is survived by sequels, tent-poles, and vertical integration."

The film business passed away today with the announcement of the “popular” film Oscar. It had been in poor health for a number of years. It is survived by sequels, tent-poles, and vertical integration. —@RobLowe Seriously, this “best pop movie” category is the worst idea the Academy has had since they asked me to sing with Snow White. —@RobLowe

The addition of the popular film category, a clear effort to attract a larger audience to the ABC broadcast by honouring bigger and more seen films, led many to wonder whether a film like Black Panther would be ineligible for best picture and relegated to the popular film award because of its size and success, or lead to inadvertent segmenting by film academy voters.

Personally, this feels like a HUGE step back for genre film. Dark Knight, LOTR, District 9, Get Out, & Shape of Water broke the mindsets that scifi and fantasy could be considered BEST PICTURE. Does this new POPULAR category give snobbier members an out? <a href="https://t.co/CeMf7B1Cul">https://t.co/CeMf7B1Cul</a> —@MdellW "I would have voted for Black Panther for Best Popular Film twice if I could have." <a href="https://t.co/sYc6l9rXXV">pic.twitter.com/sYc6l9rXXV</a> —@rosstmiller

Details of new category forthcoming

Bailey and Hudson said eligibility requirements will be determined at a later date, but it is worth nothing that other top film categories like best animated feature and best foreign language film don't prohibit a best picture nomination. Toy Story 3 was nominated for both best picture and best animated feature.

It also wasn't specified whether the new category would be added for the 91st Academy Awards this February.

The division is not without precedent either. The first Academy Awards ceremony in 1929 actually did give out two top awards, one for Outstanding Picture and one for Unique and Artistic Picture to recognize both art films and epics, but the Unique and Artistic category was dropped the next year.

Ratings for the 90th Academy Awards fell to an all-time low of 26.5 million viewers, down 19 percent from the previous year and the first time the glitzy awards ceremony had fewer than 30 million viewers since 2008. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the ceremony also clocked it at nearly four hours, making it the longest show in over a decade.

Runtime is a frequent criticism of the glitzy awards show, vexing hosts and producers as they try year after year to keep the ceremony to a palatable length and often using the orchestra to play winners off the stage.

In an effort to keep future ceremonies to three hours, Bailey and Hudson said certain awards will still be presented live, but others will be given out during commercial breaks. Specific categories will be determined at a later date, but the film academy said the off-air winning moments will be edited and aired in a later broadcast.

Blockbuster nominees boost viewership

Oscar viewership is often tied to the box-office muscle of the big nominees. The 2018 best picture winner, The Shape of Water, had grossed $57.4 million in the United States by the time the awards aired and $63.9 million total. The biggest Academy Awards audience on record came in 1998, when the blockbuster Titanic was named best picture.

Here's the ten highest-grossing films, when accounting for inflation aka America's most "popular" films. Every single one was either nominated for or won Best Picture with the exception of "Snow White," which was given an honorary Oscar. Popular films are films! <a href="https://t.co/8wIB0NGyLh">pic.twitter.com/8wIB0NGyLh</a> —@frankpallotta

Gregory Ellwood, the editor-at-large of The Playlist, noted that in the past decade there have been a significant number of $100 million-plus earners nominated for best picture, like Gravity, Dunkirk, Get Out, Toy Story 3, The Help and the The Revenant, and some of which went on to win, like Argo, The King's Speech and Slumdog Millionaire.

Harris wrote on Twitter that while the academy might dismiss public reaction to the changes, the organization has broadened and diversified its membership in recent years and might find less support than they expect internally.

I'll spare you the political analogy, but it's sitting right there if you want it. Reactionary grievance is always to be feared and fought. —@MarkHarrisNYC It truly is something that in the year Black Panther, a movie made just about entirely by and with black people, grosses $700 million, the Academy's reaction is, "We need to invent something separate...but equal." —@MarkHarrisNYC

