Everything Everywhere All at Once leads Oscar nominations with 11
Sarah Polley, Brendan Fraser, Domee Shi among Canadian nominees
The nominees for this year's Oscars ceremony were announced this morning, with breakout absurdist comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once leading with 11 nominations.
The film will have a shot at best picture, actress in a leading role (for Michelle Yeoh), actress in a supporting role (for both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu) and actor in a supporting role (for Ke Huy Quan), among others.
Irish drama The Banshees of Inisherin and German war epic All Quiet on the Western Front tied with nine nominations, while Elvis and The Fabelmans also pulled in an armful of nods.
Actor-producer Riz Ahmed, an Oscar winner for producing the short film The Long Goodbye, and actor Allison Williams, who stars in the current hit M3gan, revealed the nominees during a live telecast on Tuesday morning.
While Canadians didn't necessarily lead in numbers this year, more than a few creatives and their productions were represented in top categories. Canadian director Sarah Polley's Women Talking, a tense drama based on Miriam Toews's novel, scored both a best adapted screenplay and best picture nomination — a coup even Denis Villeneuve's Dune couldn't pull off last year, despite nabbing 10 total nominations.
Meanwhile, Domee Shi's Toronto love letter Turning Red is representing Pixar in the best animated feature category. The film, about a 13-year-old girl with the magical ability to turn into a giant red panda, is up against stiff competition, including fellow Canadian director Chris Williams, director of The Sea Beast on Netflix.
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water scooped up four nominations largely based on its impressive technological feats — including for best sound, production design and visual effects — but also managed to pick up a best picture nod.
Elsewhere, American Canadian actor Brendan Fraser completed his "Brenaissance" by snagging a best actor nomination for his performance in The Whale. The film by Darren Aronofsky features Fraser as a 600-pound man struggling with both family and personal issues. It is Fraser's first Academy Award nomination, though he has already won best actor for the role at the Critics Choice Awards.
Toronto's Daniel Roher made it to the short list with Navalny, an explosive documentary that saw the young director track down and profile Russian political dissident Alexey Navalny. The doc, which made its surprise world premiere at Sundance in January of last year before moving to Toronto's Hot Docs festival, was one of the last pieces of media to include Navalny before he was imprisoned after returning to Russia.
The film, which is up for best documentary feature, required serious security protocols to protect both Roher and Navalny's location, while the film itself includes a jaw-dropping moment where they manage to speak with the team that attempted to poison Navalny in late 2020.
Fire of Love, another contender for documentary feature film, was produced by Montreal producer Ina Fichman.
Canadians Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby received their third career joint nomination, as their film The Flying Sailor was nominated for best animated short.
The 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel on March 12.
Here are the nominees:
Best picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Actor in a leading role
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Actress in a leading role
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Directing
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Todd Field, Tár
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Actress in a supporting role
- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Hong Chau (The Whale)
- Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Actor in a supporting role
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Animated feature film
- Pinocchio
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Achievement in costume design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Animated short film
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Live action short film
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Makeup and hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Sound
- All Quiet On the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Music (original score)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Writing (adapted screenplay)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Writing (original screenplay)
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Tár
- The Fabelmans
- Triangle of Sadness
Documentary feature film
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Documentary short film
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Film editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
International feature film
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
- Argentina, 1985, Argentina
- Close, Belgium
- EO, Poland
- The Quiet Girl, Ireland
Music (original song)
- Applause, Tell it Like a Woman
- Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu, RRR
- This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Production design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Visual effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
