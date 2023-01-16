Content
Everything Everywhere All at Once leads Oscar nominations with 11

The nominees for this year's Oscars ceremony were announced this morning, with films like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front leading across categories.

Sarah Polley, Brendan Fraser, Domee Shi among Canadian nominees

Jenna Benchetrit, Jackson Weaver · CBC News ·
A still frame from the film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan looking alarmed at something off camera.
Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once. All received Oscar nominations on Tuesday. (A24)

The nominees for this year's Oscars ceremony were announced this morning, with breakout absurdist comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once leading with 11 nominations.

The film will have a shot at best picture, actress in a leading role (for Michelle Yeoh), actress in a supporting role (for both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu) and actor in a supporting role (for Ke Huy Quan), among others.

Irish drama The Banshees of Inisherin and German war epic All Quiet on the Western Front tied with nine nominations, while Elvis and The Fabelmans also pulled in an armful of nods.

Actor-producer Riz Ahmed, an Oscar winner for producing the short film The Long Goodbye, and actor Allison Williams, who stars in the current hit M3gan, revealed the nominees during a live telecast on Tuesday morning.

WATCH | CBC's Eli Glasner breaks down the nominations: 

While Canadians didn't necessarily lead in numbers this year, more than a few creatives and their productions were represented in top categories. Canadian director Sarah Polley's Women Talking, a tense drama based on Miriam Toews's novel, scored both a best adapted screenplay and best picture nomination — a coup even Denis Villeneuve's Dune couldn't pull off last year, despite nabbing 10 total nominations.

Meanwhile, Domee Shi's Toronto love letter Turning Red is representing Pixar in the best animated feature category. The film, about a 13-year-old girl with the magical ability to turn into a giant red panda, is up against stiff competition, including fellow Canadian director Chris Williams, director of The Sea Beast on Netflix. 

WATCH | Shi reacts to nomination for Turning Red

Canadian director Domee Shi reacts to her Oscar nomination for Turning Red

2 days ago
Duration 4:39
Canadian director Domee Shi talks to CBC News senior reporter Eli Glasner about the importance of representation and her nomination for best animated feature

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water scooped up four nominations largely based on its impressive technological feats — including for best sound, production design and visual effects — but also managed to pick up a best picture nod. 

A composite photo shows a man on the left, a woman in the centre and a man on the right.
From left, James Cameron, Sarah Polley and Brendan Fraser were among the Canadians whose films received Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning. (CBC/The Associated Press)

Elsewhere, American Canadian actor Brendan Fraser completed his "Brenaissance" by snagging a best actor nomination for his performance in The Whale. The film by Darren Aronofsky features Fraser as a 600-pound man struggling with both family and personal issues. It is Fraser's first Academy Award nomination, though he has already won best actor for the role at the Critics Choice Awards. 

Toronto's Daniel Roher made it to the short list with Navalny, an explosive documentary that saw the young director track down and profile Russian political dissident Alexey Navalny. The doc, which made its surprise world premiere at Sundance in January of last year before moving to Toronto's Hot Docs festival, was one of the last pieces of media to include Navalny before he was imprisoned after returning to Russia.

The film, which is up for best documentary feature, required serious security protocols to protect both Roher and Navalny's location, while the film itself includes a jaw-dropping moment where they manage to speak with the team that attempted to poison Navalny in late 2020. 

Fire of Love, another contender for documentary feature film, was produced by Montreal producer Ina Fichman.

Canadians Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby received their third career joint nomination, as their film The Flying Sailor was nominated for best animated short.

The 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel on March 12.

Here are the nominees:

Best picture

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Actor in a leading role 

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy, Living
WATCH | Austin Butler on transforming into Elvis Presley: 

Austin Butler on becoming Elvis

7 months ago
Duration 1:54
Actor Austin Butler talks to CBC’s Eli Glasner about playing Presley and his relationship with fans.

Actress in a leading role 

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Directing 

  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Todd Field, Tár
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
  • Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness 

Cinematography 

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tár

Actress in a supporting role 

  • Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • Hong Chau (The Whale)
  • Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
  • Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Angela Bassett received an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the 2022 sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Marvel Studios)

Actor in a supporting role 

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Animated feature film 

  • Pinocchio
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • The Sea Beast
  • Turning Red 
WATCH | Guillermo del Toro reimagines Pinocchio: 

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio has no interest in being a good boy

1 month ago
Duration 6:25
In his new version of the classic tale Pinocchio, Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro embraces the darkness he saw in the film as a child. He talks to CBC’s Eli Glasner about his life-long fascination with the story and bringing it to life with stop-motion animation.

Achievement in costume design

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis 
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Animated short film 

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Live action short film

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Makeup and hairstyling 

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

Sound

  • All Quiet On the Western Front 
  • Avatar: The Way of Water 
  • The Batman 
  • Elvis 
  • Top Gun: Maverick 
A male actor wearing a pilot's helmet is shown flying in a hypersonic fighter airplane.
Top Gun: Maverick, which was nominated for best picture on Tuesday morning, was also recognized in the sound, adapted screenplay, film editing, original song and visual effects categories. (Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures Corporation)

Music (original score) 

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon 
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once 
  • The Fabelmans 

Writing (adapted screenplay)

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking
WATCH | Sarah Polley describes the set of Women Talking: 

Sarah Polley had ‘endless options’ while directing Women Talking

1 month ago
Duration 2:15
Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley, who returns to the big screen with her first feature in 10 years, tells CBC’s Eli Glasner how the cast of Women Talking played off each other and created a supportive on-set working environment.

Writing (original screenplay)

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Tár
  • The Fabelmans
  • Triangle of Sadness

Documentary feature film

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navalny 

Documentary short film 

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

Film editing

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell, left, and Brendan Gleeson appear in The Banshees of Inisherin. The film details a damaged friendship and the outcome of petty disputes. (TIFF)

International feature film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
  • Argentina, 1985, Argentina
  • Close, Belgium
  • EO, Poland
  • The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Music (original song) 

  • Applause, Tell it Like a Woman
  • Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
  • Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Naatu Naatu, RRR
  • This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once
WATCH | How action epic RRR became a global phenomenon:

The global love for RRR: Indian action film generating Oscar buzz

2 days ago
Duration 2:31
This year's film awards season has found an unlikely contender: India's RRR, a three-hour long, action-packed, Telugu-language film that’s breaking box office records and winning over audiences worldwide.

Production design 

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Visual effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman 
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick 

Jenna Benchetrit

Journalist

Jenna Benchetrit is a web journalist for CBC News. Based in Toronto and born in Montreal, she holds a master's degree in journalism from Ryerson University. Reach her at jenna.benchetrit@cbc.ca or on Twitter @jennabenchetrit.

