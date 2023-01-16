Everything Everywhere All at Once leads Oscar nominations with 11

The nominees for this year's Oscars ceremony were announced this morning, with breakout absurdist comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once leading with 11 nominations.

The film will have a shot at best picture, actress in a leading role (for Michelle Yeoh), actress in a supporting role (for both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu) and actor in a supporting role (for Ke Huy Quan), among others.

Irish drama The Banshees of Inisherin and German war epic All Quiet on the Western Front tied with nine nominations, while Elvis and The Fabelmans also pulled in an armful of nods.

Actor-producer Riz Ahmed, an Oscar winner for producing the short film The Long Goodbye, and actor Allison Williams, who stars in the current hit M3gan, revealed the nominees during a live telecast on Tuesday morning.

While Canadians didn't necessarily lead in numbers this year, more than a few creatives and their productions were represented in top categories. Canadian director Sarah Polley's Women Talking, a tense drama based on Miriam Toews's novel, scored both a best adapted screenplay and best picture nomination — a coup even Denis Villeneuve's Dune couldn't pull off last year, despite nabbing 10 total nominations.

Meanwhile, Domee Shi's Toronto love letter Turning Red is representing Pixar in the best animated feature category. The film, about a 13-year-old girl with the magical ability to turn into a giant red panda, is up against stiff competition, including fellow Canadian director Chris Williams, director of The Sea Beast on Netflix.

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water scooped up four nominations largely based on its impressive technological feats — including for best sound, production design and visual effects — but also managed to pick up a best picture nod.

From left, James Cameron, Sarah Polley and Brendan Fraser were among the Canadians whose films received Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning. (CBC/The Associated Press)

Elsewhere, American Canadian actor Brendan Fraser completed his "Brenaissance" by snagging a best actor nomination for his performance in The Whale. The film by Darren Aronofsky features Fraser as a 600-pound man struggling with both family and personal issues. It is Fraser's first Academy Award nomination, though he has already won best actor for the role at the Critics Choice Awards.

Toronto's Daniel Roher made it to the short list with Navalny, an explosive documentary that saw the young director track down and profile Russian political dissident Alexey Navalny. The doc, which made its surprise world premiere at Sundance in January of last year before moving to Toronto's Hot Docs festival, was one of the last pieces of media to include Navalny before he was imprisoned after returning to Russia.

The film, which is up for best documentary feature, required serious security protocols to protect both Roher and Navalny's location , while the film itself includes a jaw-dropping moment where they manage to speak with the team that attempted to poison Navalny in late 2020.

Fire of Love, another contender for documentary feature film, was produced by Montreal producer Ina Fichman.

Canadians Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby received their third career joint nomination, as their film The Flying Sailor was nominated for best animated short.

The 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel on March 12.

Here are the nominees:

Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Actor in a leading role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Directing

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field, Tár

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Actress in a supporting role

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Angela Bassett received an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the 2022 sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Marvel Studios)

Actor in a supporting role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Animated feature film

Pinocchio

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Achievement in costume design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Animated short film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Live action short film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Makeup and hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Sound

All Quiet On the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick, which was nominated for best picture on Tuesday morning, was also recognized in the sound, adapted screenplay, film editing, original song and visual effects categories. (Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures Corporation)

Music (original score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Writing (adapted screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Writing (original screenplay)

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Tár

The Fabelmans

Triangle of Sadness

Documentary feature film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Documentary short film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Film editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell, left, and Brendan Gleeson appear in The Banshees of Inisherin. The film details a damaged friendship and the outcome of petty disputes. (TIFF)

International feature film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

EO, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Music (original song)

Applause, Tell it Like a Woman

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, RRR

This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Visual effects