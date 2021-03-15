Mank leads nominations for 93rd Oscars with 10

At this morning's Academy Award nominations, Netflix's Mank pulled ahead, as expected. The movie, which is itself about Hollywood, picked up 10 nominations, including best picture.

But still, it wasn't the definitive slam-dunk typical of recent seasons. Following closely behind Mank were a number of equally lauded films. Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland, The Father, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Minari and Sound of Metal all crowded the field with six nominations each, making a definitive front-runner difficult to name.

Still, Mank helped Netflix to lead the pack with 35 nominations overall, as the streaming service guns for its first best picture winner. Alongside Mank, it has a second shot in The Trial of the Chicago 7 — a movie Paramount Pictures sold off during the pandemic. Netflix led last year, too, with 24 nominations, but came away with just two wins.

Best picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

And history was made in the best director category, where, for the first time, two women were nominated: Chloé Zhao for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman. Only five women have ever been nominated in the category before and only one, Kathryn Bigelow, has won.

Zhao is also the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for the award.

Best director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

David Fincher, Mank

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Chloé Zhao was among two women nominated for best director at the Oscars this morning. Only five women have ever been nominated in the category before. (Mongrel Media)

Meanwhile, Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot has scored an Oscar nomination for A Concerto Is a Conversation.

The documentary focuses on Horace Bowers, the grandfather of American composer Kris Bowers, and how he left his home in the Jim Crow South to eventually find success as a business owner in Los Angeles.

The film is nominated in the category of documentary short subject.

Documentary short subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Documentary feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Among performers, it's the most diverse slate of nominees ever — and a far cry from the all-white acting nominees that spawned the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag five years ago.

Nine of the 20 acting nominees are people of colour, including a posthumous best-actor nomination for Chadwick Boseman, and nods for Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Steven Yeun (Minari), Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah), Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami), Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Andra Day (The People vs. Billie Holiday) and Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari).

Davis, who won for her performance in 2016's Fences, landed her fourth Oscar nomination, making Davis the most nominated Black actress ever.

Actress in a leading role

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Actor in a leading role

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Viola Davis appears as Ma Rainey in the Netflix movie Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. With her best actress nomination on Monday, Davis is now the most nominated Black actress ever. (David Lee/Netflix/The Associated Press)

Chadwick Boseman, the best actor front-runner, was posthumously nominated half a year after his death in August at the age of 43.

The nominations were announced from London by presenters Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Academy Awards would typically have happened by now but this year were postponed for two months due to the pandemic. They will instead be telecast on April 25.

Surprising Snubs

Regina King arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. Despite a smash debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, King was not nominated for best director at this year's Academy Awards for One Night in Miami. (Evan Agostini/Invision/The Associated Press)

While the Oscars did make history in the director category, notably absent was Regina King for her Toronto International Film Festival smash One Night in Miami. The film did pick up three nominations — including best adapted screenplay, best supporting actor and best original song — but its Oscars exclusion was a letdown after a successful premiere at TIFF and a best director nomination at the Golden Globes.

Canadian Eli Goree, who played boxer Muhammad Ali, was also absent from the nomination list.

Alan Kim, right, appears alongside his Minari co-star at The Vulture Spot on Jan. 27, 2020. Despite early speculation, Kim was not nominated for an Academy Award on Monday. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

And Minari may have found itself in a six-way tie for second-most nominations, but the Academy showed no love for its eight-year-old star, Alan Kim. Despite early speculation Kim would join the short list of children nominated for the awards, the young actor was passed over for a best supporting actor nomination.

Kim was recently nominated for a BAFTA award, and in early March made a tearful acceptance speech for the Critics Choice award for best young actor.

“Is this a dream?”😭💖Congratulations to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Minari?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Minari</a> star Alan Kim, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CriticsChoiceAwards?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CriticsChoiceAwards</a> winner for Best Young Actor! <a href="https://t.co/LwqISe2nmR">pic.twitter.com/LwqISe2nmR</a> —@MinariMovie

Actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel appear in a scene from News of the World. Hanks, who has two Oscars, was not nominated for an Academy Award on Monday. (Bruce W. Talamon/Universal Picture/The Associated Press)

Tom Hanks snagged his sixth Oscar nomination last year for his portrayal of Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, but didn't see the same love on Monday. The actor was eligible for nominations from both News of the World and Greyhound, but was left out for both.

Hanks has two Oscar wins to his name — consecutive best actor awards in 1994 for Philadelphia and 1995 for Forrest Gump.

Interest in little golden statuettes has taken a nosedive during the pandemic. Last month, ratings for a largely virtual Golden Globes, with acceptance speeches by Zoom, plunged to 6.9 million viewers — a 64 per cent drop from 2020.

With the notable exception of driving subscriber growth for streaming services, the pandemic has been punishing for the movie industry. Production slowed to a crawl, blockbusters were postponed or detoured to streaming and thousands of workers have been laid off or furloughed.

But the outlook for Hollywood has recently brightened as coronavirus cases have dropped and vaccination campaigns have ramped up. Movie theatres are reopening in two of the largest U.S. markets, New York and Los Angeles. And several larger movies — including Disney's Black Widow — are scheduled for May and beyond.

And in Canada, moves to reopen theatres across the country have begun, even if they are inconsistent. Ontario and Quebec allowed some theatres to resume operations in late February, though some operators said the restrictions — like not being able to sell food — meant reopening made no financial sense.

In British Columbia, movie theatres were forced to shut down in November after COVID-19 numbers resurged. They were allowed to reopen in January, but only if they operated as restaurants or bars — showing sports instead of movies on the big screen.

Oscar nominees, continued:

Original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah, Shaka King and Will Berson

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal, Darius Marder and Abraham Marder

Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Adapted screenplay

Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tigers

Animated feature film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Original song

Fight for You, (Judas and the Black Messiah). Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

Hear My Voice, (The Trial of the Chicago 7). Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

Húsavík, (Eurovision Song Contest). Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

Io Si (Seen), (The Life Ahead). Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

Speak Now, (One Night in Miami). Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr., and Sam Ashworth

Original score

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Animated short film

Burrow

Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Live-action short film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

International feature film

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Costume design:

Alexandra Byrne, Emma

Ann Roth, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Trish Summerville, Mank

Bina Daigeler Mulan

Massimo Cantini Parrini Pinocchio

Production design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Film editing:

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Makeup and hairstyling:

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Visual effects:

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

