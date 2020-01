Rocker Ozzy Osbourne announces Parkinson's diagnosis

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne says he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement.

The 71-year-old Grammy winner and former singer for the metal band Black Sabbath said during an interview on Good Morning America that aired Tuesday that the diagnosis came after a fall last year.

Osbourne had to cancel tour dates last year due to health troubles.

Parkinson's disease is a neurological condition related to the death of specific brain cells, including cells that control movement, mood, sleep and cognition. It can manifest with tremors, slowness of movement, stiffness or rigidity and sleep disorders, interfering with co-ordination, balance, strength, as well as the ability to speak clearly.

Osbourne said he really wants to get well and get back to performing because he misses his fans.

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, told GMA that the diagnosis "was not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination," but he had good days and bad days.

Osbourne and his family, including his children and wife, were the stars of their own reality show called The Osbournes.