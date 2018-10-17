Orange is the New Black ending with season 7

Orange Is the New Black is fading to black after its upcoming seventh season.

Cast members posted a video Wednesday announcing the series' 2019 end, which was confirmed by a Netflix spokesperson.

In the video, the actors thanked fans for their support and promised a fulfilling wrap-up to the comedy-drama set in a women's prison.

Actress Kate Mulgrew said she'll miss being with a "groundbreaking" TV series.

The series has been critically acclaimed and a hit for Netflix. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Orange Is the New Black was inspired by Piper Kerman's memoir about her time in federal prison.

The show was nominated twice for top-series Emmy honours, and Uzo Aduba won two acting trophies. The series was an early hit for Netflix when the streaming service began showing original programming.

Though Netflix does not release viewership information, Nielsen has attempted to calculate the show's audience in a continued push to measure streaming viewers. Most recently, Nielsen reported that the first episode of Season 6 drew an average-minute audience of 5.4 million U.S. viewers in the initial three days of availability.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for the 2019 final season.