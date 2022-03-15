Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish and more to perform at Grammys
Ceremony will also see Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow perform
The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.
The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday, and it also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.
The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January, with organizers citing "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.
Trevor Noah returns as host for the second year in a row.
The multitalented Jon Batiste, also the bandleader for the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is the leading nominee with 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.
Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?