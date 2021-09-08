Bob Odenkirk back filming Better Call Saul after 'small heart attack'
Actor collapsed on set while filming AMC series in July
Bob Odenkirk is back shooting Better Call Saul, six weeks after having a heart attack.
Odenkirk on Wednesday tweeted a photo of himself getting made up to play title character Saul Goodman in the AMC series, indicating that shooting had resumed on its sixth and final season.
"Back to work on Better Call Saul!" Odenkirk said. "So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!"
The update comes after Odenkirk, 58, suffered what he called a "small heart attack" on set while filming Season 6 of Saul in New Mexico in July.
Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting! <a href="https://t.co/lTAfPg7dDp">pic.twitter.com/lTAfPg7dDp</a>—@mrbobodenkirk
He tweeted an update days later, thanking fans for the "outpouring of love."
"I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon," he wrote.
Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing luckless lawyer Jimmy McGill, who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman, the "criminal lawyer" who appeared in dozens of episodes of Breaking Bad before getting his own spin-off.
Both shows were shot in, and mostly set in, New Mexico.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?