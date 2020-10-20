Spencer Davis, bandleader for '60s British hitmakers, dead at 81

Spencer Davis, a British guitarist and bandleader whose eponymous rock group had 1960s hits including Gimme Some Lovin' and I'm a Man, has died. He was 81.

Davis's agent, Bob Birk, said Tuesday that he died in a hospital while being treated for pneumonia. He didn't give a location, but British media reported that Davis lived in California.

Born in Swansea, Wales, in 1939, Davis began working as a musician while he was a student at the University of Birmingham.

He formed the Spencer Davis Group in 1963, with a teenage Steve Winwood on keyboards and guitar, his brother Muff Winwood on bass and Pete York on drums.

With Steve Winwood as lead vocalist, the band had two No. 1 U.K. singles — Keep on Running in 1965 and Somebody Help Me in 1966 — and seven British Top 40 hits before Winwood departed in 1967, soon to form Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Traffic.

Gimme Some Lovin' reached No. 7 on the Billboard Top 100 after being released in 1966 and No. 1 on the Canadian singles chart. In 1980, it reached No. 18 when covered by John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd's Blues Brothers and has been used extensively in television ads through the years.

Spencer Davis is shown performing at the the Gibson & Ultrasound Studios in New York on Aug. 14, 2006. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Chicago's cover version of I'm a Man made it onto the Billboard Top 100 in 1971.

Davis released several solo albums without recapturing his '60s fame and later reformed the Spencer Davis Group without the Winwood brothers. In later years, he was regarded as an influential elder statesman of British rock.

Influenced by the burgeoning British blues and skiffle scenes, prior to forming his most well-known group he performed in bands with future stars including the Bill Wyman of the Rolling Stones and Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, known at the time by her maiden name Christine Perfect.

Davis is survived by his partner June and three adult children.