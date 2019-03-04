Luke Perry, actor known for Beverly Hills, 90210, dies at 52

Luke Perry, best known for the TV shows Beverly Hills, 90210, and Riverdale, has died at 52 after suffering a massive stroke last week, according to his publicist.

Arnold Robinson said Perry died Monday.

"He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," Robinson said in a statement.

Robinson said no further details would be released at this time.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning."

Last Wednesday morning, paramedics responded to a 911 call from a home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles and took a patient to a hospital, the city's fire department said. Public records list the address as Perry's.

Perry, left, is seen with KJ Apa at a New York Comic Con event in October. Perry played the father of Apa's character on Riverdale, the popular, darker-themed series based on the Archie comic series. (Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

Perry has played construction-company owner Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie Andrews, for three seasons on the Vancouver-shot series Riverdale.

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry gained heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including The Fifth Element, 8 Seconds and American Strays. He appeared in HBO's prison drama Oz and voiced cartoons like The Incredible Hulk and Mortal Kombat. In recent years, he starred in the series Ties That Bind and Body of Proof.