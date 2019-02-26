Mark Hollis, frontman of 1980s new wave band Talk Talk, dies at 64
Singer-songwriter Mark Hollis, frontman of 1980s British new wave band Talk Talk, has died at the age of 64.
Manager Keith Aspden said Tuesday that Hollis died after a short illness.
He remembered the musician as a person of "gentle beauty" who "remained true to himself throughout his life."
Talk Talk formed in 1981 and had hits in several countries with songs including It's My Life and Life's What You Make it, powered by a distinctive synth sound and Hollis' emotive vocals.
The band's bassist, Paul Webb, shared memories about Hollis on Instagram.
He said he was "profoundly influenced by [Hollis'] trailblazing musical ideas. He knew how to create depth of feeling with sound and space like no other."
Hollis released a self-titled solo album in 1998 before largely retiring from the music industry. More recently, he has occasionally created music for film and TV, including an instrumental piece showcased on the Kelsey Grammer drama Boss.
Music industry peers and fans alike shared memories and expressed their sadness at his passing online.
Goodbye to Mark Hollis of Talk Talk. Condolences to his lovely family. We had many, many laughs together. This is us being the nightmare interview from hell <a href="https://t.co/xzqfQnN4P6">https://t.co/xzqfQnN4P6</a>—@timpopedirector
Trying to find the words to express my sadness about the passing of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarkHollis?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarkHollis</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TalkTalk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TalkTalk</a> <br>Hearing Spirit Of Eden blew my 18 year old mind to such a degree I set out to try and learn how on earth they had created this transcendent masterpiece. That search turned into a career.—@paulepworth
mark hollis was a genius. nobody made music that sounded like his. please spend time listening to his work. this one hurts. badly. <a href="https://t.co/y3DXJvASIz">pic.twitter.com/y3DXJvASIz</a>—@youarestars
Go listen to Talk Talk's last 3 albums: The Colour Of Spring, Spirit Of Eden, and Laughing Stock in honour of Mark Hollis.<br>You'll want to catch your breath because your head spins so much.<br>They followed no rules, knew no boundaries, and dedicated themselves to innovation. <a href="https://t.co/vuczJ9j0FE">pic.twitter.com/vuczJ9j0FE</a>—@ThatEricAlper
