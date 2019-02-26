Skip to Main Content
Mark Hollis, frontman of 1980s new wave band Talk Talk, dies at 64
Singer-songwriter Mark Hollis, frontman of 1980s British new wave band Talk Talk, has died at the age of 64.
Mark Hollis of Talk Talk performs on stage at Vredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands, March 27, 1986. (Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images)

Manager Keith Aspden said Tuesday that Hollis died after a short illness.

He remembered the musician as a person of "gentle beauty" who "remained true to himself throughout his life."

Talk Talk formed in 1981 and had hits in several countries with songs including It's My Life and Life's What You Make it, powered by a distinctive synth sound and Hollis' emotive vocals.

The band's bassist, Paul Webb, shared memories about Hollis on Instagram. 

He said he was "profoundly influenced by [Hollis'] trailblazing musical ideas. He knew how to create depth of feeling with sound and space like no other."

Hollis released a self-titled solo album in 1998 before largely retiring from the music industry. More recently, he has occasionally created music for film and TV, including an instrumental piece showcased on the Kelsey Grammer drama Boss.

Music industry peers and fans alike shared memories and expressed their sadness at his passing online.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

