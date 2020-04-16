Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning actor of stage and screen, dead at 81

Brian Dennehy, the actor celebrated for acclaimed turns in the plays Death of a Salesman and Long Day's Journey into Night as well as myriad roles in film and television, has died at the age of 81.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian, passed away last night from natural causes, not COVID-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends," his daughter Elizabeth posted via Twitter on Thursday.

His agency ICM Partners confirmed the news.

Connecticut-born Dennehy was a familiar face across stage and screen, with a lengthy list of credits. His wide-ranging resume spanned movies, such as First Blood, Cocoon, Romeo + Juliet and Tommy Boy, to TV miniseries, such as To Catch a Killer as well as a recurring role on Dynasty , to celebrated turns on Broadway that included revivals of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into Night and Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee's Inherit the Wind.

