Mark Blum, actor from Broadway, film and TV, dies from complications from coronavirus

Entertainment

Stage, movie and TV character actor Mark Blum, who had roles in the films Desperately Seeking Susan and Crocodile Dundee, has died from complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.
The Associated Press ·
Stage and screen actor Mark Blum, seen attending the Desperately Seeking Susan 25th anniversary screening in New York in 2010, has died from complications from the coronavirus. (Dario Cantatore/Getty Images)

An executive with the labour union SAG-AFTRA and the off-Broadway theatre company Playwrights Horizons announced the death Thursday.

Blum's recent Broadway credits included The Assembled Parties, Twelve Angry Men, Gore Vidal's The Best Man — twice — and Neil Simon's Lost in Yonkers

Blum played Rosanna Arquette's husband in the 1985 comedy Desperately Seeking Susan and had a role in Crocodile Dundee as a newspaper editor. He was on the Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle and was in the Netflix crime drama You.

Madonna, who starred alongside Blum in Desperately Seeking Susan, called him "a remarkable human" who she remembered as "funny, warm, loving and professional," in an Instagram post.

She added that his death is "another reminder that this virus is no joke."

Colleagues, friends and family also paid tribute and shared memories of Blum on social media.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough. Most people recover. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.

