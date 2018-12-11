Michelle Obama extends tour to Canada, Europe as Becoming tops 3 million

Sales for Michelle Obama's memoir have topped 3 million and the former first lady is extending her book tour into 2019.

Becoming, published four weeks ago, is among the fastest-selling nonfiction books in history and already among the bestselling political memoirs of all time.

Live Nation and Crown Publishing announced Tuesday that Obama will have 21 events next year, including four date in Canada and six in Europe.

After March stops at arenas in Vancouver (March 21) and Edmonton (March 22), Obama will head to Europe. She returns to North America in May, hitting Montreal (May 3) and Toronto (May 4).

Obama, left, in conversation with writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie at Royal Festival Hall in London on Dec. 3. (Yui Mok/Associated Press)

She has been appearing at such arenas as New York City's Barclays Center and Chicago's United Center, with guest interviewers including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

Her tour is now scheduled to end May 12 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.