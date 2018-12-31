Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish rock group The Cranberries, died Jan. 15 at the age of 46. O'Riordan's distinctive Irish lilt and yodel helped fuel the Cranberries' rapid rise in the early 1990s with global hits Linger, Dreams, and Zombie. The band went on to sell over 40 million records, becoming Ireland's second-best-selling rock band after U2.

A coroner's inquest concluded in September that the singer accidentally drowned in a bathtub in a London hotel after drinking excessively.

(Alessia Pierdomenico/Reuters)

Sridevi

Sridevi, Bollywood's leading lady of the 1980s and '​90s who redefined stardom for actresses in India, died in February. She was 54 years old.

Sridevi was described as the first female superstar in India's male-dominated film industry. She used one name, like many leading ladies of her generation, and was known for her comic timing and her dancing skills, a great asset in the song-and-dance melodramas that are a staple of mainstream Indian cinema.

(Jag Gundu/Getty Images)

Billy Graham

Billy Graham, known as America's Pastor for his work with presidents and one of the most widely heard Christian evangelists in history, died Feb. 21 at age 99.

Over his lifetime, Graham reached more than 200 million people through his pioneering use of prime-time telecasts, network radio, daily newspaper columns, evangelistic feature films and globe-girdling satellite TV hookups.

(Reuters)

Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking, the best-known theoretical physicist of his time, died at age 76 in March. Hawking wrote so lucidly of the mysteries of space, time and black holes that his book, A Brief History of Time, became an international bestseller, making him one of science's biggest celebrities since Albert Einstein.

Even though his body was attacked by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, when Hawking was 21, he stunned doctors by living with the normally fatal illness for more than 50 years.

(Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, prominent anti-apartheid activist in South Africa and the ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, died on April 2 in Johannesburg after a long illness. She was 81.

Madikizela-Mandela was married to Mandela from 1958 to 1996. Mandela, who died in 2013, was imprisoned throughout most of their marriage and Madikizela-Mandela's own activism against white minority rule in South Africa led to her being imprisoned and placed under house arrest for years.

Still, Madikizela-Mandela remained a venerated figure in the ruling African National Congress, which has led South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994.

(Mujahid Safodien/AFP/Getty Images)

Avicii

Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii, one of the biggest stars of electronic dance music (EDM) in the world, died in April at the age of 28.

The Grammy-nominated artist was an international pop star, performing his well-known electronic dance songs around the world for feverish fans, sometimes hundreds of thousands at music festivals, where he was the headline act.

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Verne Troyer

Verne Troyer, the actor known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films, died on April 21. He was 49 years old.

Troyer's family did not give a specific cause of death but issued a statement that said in part, "Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he'd be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined."

(Matt Carr/Getty Images)

Margot Kidder

Actress Margot Kidder, best known for her role as Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in the Superman films of the 1970s and 1980s, died May 13 at the age of 69.

The Canadian-born actress began her acting career in her 20s and has appeared in more than 70 movies and TV shows. She was also an advocate for mental health issues, drawing from her own experience with bipolar disorder, which she spoke about openly at a time when it was highly stigmatized.

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Kate Spade

Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment on June 5 in what New York City's chief medical examiner ruled a suicide. She was 55.

Spade was born Katherine Brosnahan and grew up in Kansas City, Mo. In 1993, after having worked as an accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine, she launched her company with husband Andy (brother of comedic actor David Spade) from their apartment. Spade started the company based on six shapes of bags that she thought every working woman needed.

Kate Spade New York now has more than 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally.

(Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press)

Anthony Bourdain

Celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain, who took foodies with him around the world on his popular TV travel shows, died in June at age 61. Bourdain was found dead in an apparent suicide in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France, an ancient village where he was working on his CNN series Parts Unknown.

Bourdain's career catapulted him from washing dishes at New York restaurants to dining with stars and U.S. presidents. He went on to host television programs, first on the Food Network and the Travel Channel, before joining CNN in 2013.

(Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson, the patriarch of an American musical dynasty who started his son Michael and his Jackson 5 brothers on the road to stardom, died at 89 on June 28.

Jackson, who had been based in Las Vegas and was estranged from much of his family, had been suffering from cancer, according to U.S. media reports.

(Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin, the preacher's daughter whose powerful voice made her the long-reigning Queen of Soul with such hit songs as Respect and Chain of Fools, died in August of advanced pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

Franklin's uniquely emotional and powerful voice put her at the forefront of 1960s soul music, going on to become the first woman voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. A Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient in 2005, she said one of the highlights of her career was singing My Country, '​Tis of Thee at Barack Obama's presidential inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, 2009.

(Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

Kofi Annan

Former U.N. Secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan died Aug.18 at the age of 80, after decades of championing efforts to try to end protracted conflicts in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

After rising through the ranks of the United Nations, Annan became the first black African secretary general, serving two terms from 1997-2006.

(Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)

John McCain

John McCain, the U.S. senator whose determination lifted him from the torture suffered as a Vietnam prisoner of war to the heights of Capitol Hill and the brink of the White House, died in August at age 81 from an aggressive form of cancer.

McCain served for three decades in the U.S. Senate and was the Republican Party's nominee for president in the 2008 presidential election. The son of a U.S. navy admiral, McCain served in the navy for more than two decades and earned numerous military honours, including for his service conducting bombing runs as a naval aviator in the Vietnam War.

(William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Neil Simon

Playwright Neil Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as The Odd Couple, Barefoot in the Park and his Brighton Beach trilogy dominated Broadway for decades, died on Aug. 26. He was 91.

In the second half of the 20th century, Simon was the American theatre's most successful and prolific playwright, becoming a Broadway staple from 1960 through the mid-1990s. He was the recipient of four Tony Awards and also won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1991.

(Gary Stuart/Associated Press)

Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds, whose good looks and charm made him one of Hollywood's most popular actors, starring in films such as Deliverance,The Longest Yard and Smokey and the Bandit in the 1970s and '80s, died in September at the age of 82.

With his trademark mustache, rugged looks and macho aura, he was a leading male sex symbol of the 1970s. At the peak of his career, Reynolds was one of the most bankable actors in the film industry, reeling off a series of box office smashes until a career downturn in the mid-1980s. He rebounded in 1997 with an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for Boogie Nights and won an Emmy Award for his role in the 1990-1994 TV series Evening Shade.

(Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW)

Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, an opinion writer for the Washington Post and at one time a Saudi royal insider, was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in early October, sparking a global outcry and calls for an international investigation.

The CIA has concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing, but the Saudi government has denied any involvement.

(Erdem Sahin/EPA)

Stan Lee

Stan Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Panther and a cavalcade of other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture with soaring success at the movie box office, died Nov. 12 at the age of 95.

As a writer and editor, Lee was key to the ascension of Marvel into a comic book titan in the 1960s when, in collaboration with artists such as Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, he created superheroes who would thrill generations of young readers.

(Reed Saxon/Associated Press)

George H.W. and Barbara Bush

Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush, the only woman to see her husband and son both sworn in as president, died in April. She was 92. Bush was the wife of the 41st U.S. president, George H.W. Bush, and mother of the 43rd, George W. Bush.

Her husband, former U.S. president George Herbert Walker Bush died on Nov. 30 — about eight months later — at the age of 94. He was elected after promising to usher in a "kinder, gentler America," and made good relations with Canada a top priority.

Here, the pair is seen participating in the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI in February 2017.

(Adrees Latif/Reuters)

Nancy Wilson

Grammy award-winning singer Nancy Wilson, whose hits ranged from R&B to jazz and funk, died Dec. 13 at age 81 after a long illness. Wilson, who came to fame as a torch singer in the 1960s, called herself a "song-stylist" and resisted being labelled as a jazz singer for most of her career since she could cross many genres.

Wilson's How Glad I Am earned her a Grammy in 1965 for best R&B performance. She won more Grammys in 2005 and 2007 for jazz, along with a 2004 lifetime achievement award and the Jazz Masters Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.

(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Penny Marshall

Penny Marshall, the trailblazing movie director who indelibly starred in the top-rated sitcom Laverne & Shirley, died in December due to complications from diabetes. She was 75.

Marshall played the unrefined but lovable Laverne DeFazio on Laverne & Shirley, which ran on the ABC network from 1976 to 1983. After the series ended, Marshall took her career behind the camera, becoming a pioneering film director with hits including Big and A League of Their Own.