Comedian and actor Norm Macdonald dead at 61

Norm Macdonald, the Canadian-born comedian who became an influential cast member of Saturday Night Live after he joined in 1993, has died. He was 61.

Entertainment news site Deadline first reported his death Tuesday. Macdonald's management firm, Brillstein Entertainment, confirmed the news.

Macdonald was born in Quebec City on Oct. 17, 1963, and spent his early years as a stand-up comedian touring across Canada. He eventually went on to write for shows like Roseanne and The Dennis Miller Show in the early '90s, before going on to host SNL's iconic segment "Weekend Update" from 1994-97.

