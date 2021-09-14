Skip to Main Content
Comedian and actor Norm Macdonald dead at 61

Norm Macdonald, the Canadian-born comedian who became an influential cast member of Saturday Night Live after he joined in 1993, has died.

Canadian-born comic was influential member of Saturday Night Live in 1990s

CBC News ·
Norm Macdonald performs at the Orleans Hotel & Casino on July 9, 2011 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Norm Macdonald, the Canadian-born comedian who became an influential cast member of Saturday Night Live after he joined in 1993, has died. He was 61.

Entertainment news site Deadline first reported his death Tuesday. Macdonald's management firm, Brillstein Entertainment, confirmed the news. 

Macdonald was born in Quebec City on Oct. 17, 1963, and spent his early years as a stand-up comedian touring across Canada. He eventually went on to write for shows like Roseanne and The Dennis Miller Show in the early '90s, before going on to host SNL's iconic segment "Weekend Update" from 1994-97.

Macdonald died after a private battle with cancer, Brillstein stated. He was 61.

More to come

With files from The Canadian Press

