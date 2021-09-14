Comedian and actor Norm Macdonald dead at 61
Norm Macdonald, the Canadian-born comedian who became an influential cast member of Saturday Night Live after he joined in 1993, has died.
Canadian-born comic was influential member of Saturday Night Live in 1990s
Norm Macdonald, the Canadian-born comedian who became an influential cast member of Saturday Night Live after he joined in 1993, has died. He was 61.
Entertainment news site Deadline first reported his death Tuesday. Macdonald's management firm, Brillstein Entertainment, confirmed the news.
Macdonald was born in Quebec City on Oct. 17, 1963, and spent his early years as a stand-up comedian touring across Canada. He eventually went on to write for shows like Roseanne and The Dennis Miller Show in the early '90s, before going on to host SNL's iconic segment "Weekend Update" from 1994-97.
Macdonald died after a private battle with cancer, Brillstein stated. He was 61.
More to come
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?