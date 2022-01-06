Skip to Main Content
Filipino Canadian Nina Lee Aquino appointed artistic director of NAC English Theatre

Aquino cemented her reputation as a leader in Canada's theatre community during her 10 seasons as artistic director of Toronto's Factory Theatre and is set to take the reins at the National Arts Centre on Aug. 29.

Filipino Canadian theatremaker Nina Lee Aquino has been tapped to bring a bold new vision to the National Arts Centre as the next artistic director of the NAC English Theatre. (Dahlia Katz Photography)

She'll succeed Jillian Keiley, who is stepping down this summer after a decade at the helm of the Ottawa institution.

Aquino cemented her reputation as a leader in Canada's theatre community during her 10 seasons as artistic director of Toronto's Factory Theatre.

She's also an award-winning director, dramaturg and teacher who has been credited for championing emerging talent and bringing diverse voices to the stage.

WATCH | Theatremaker Nina Lee Aquino recounts the advice that changed her life

Director Nina Lee Aquino recounts the advice that changed her life.

6 years ago
Duration 2:02
In this edition of Storytellers, theatre director and writer, Nina Lee Aquino, remembers how a big rejection turned into a positive when she received some very important advice from a mentor. 2:02

Aquino is set to take the reins at NAC English Theatre on Aug. 29.

"The NAC that I dream of is a creative catalyst for change and transformation," Aquino said in a news release.

"It is the place where artists and audiences constantly interrogate and explore what Canada's place is in the world and what the rest of the world's place is in Canada."

