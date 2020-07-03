Juno-nominated comedian Nick Nemeroff dead at 32

Nick Nemeroff, the Montreal-raised standup comedian whose debut album was last year nominated for a Juno award, has died at age 32.

Nemeroff died Monday according to an obituary posted on the website of a Montreal funeral home.

His manager, Morgan Flood of Grand Wave Entertainment, said in a text message to CBC News that he didn't know the cause of death but that he "died in his sleep."

A post on Nemeroff's Instagram account remembered him as a "comic's comic" with a "unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy."

"If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans. And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life," the post said.

Nemeroff, who recently lived in Toronto, was nominated for comedy album of the year at the 2021 Junos for his debut This Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life.

"I love stand up and jokes more than anything, unfortunately, and this album is the culmination of doing it every night for the past seven years," he told CBC in 2020, promoting its release.

"My biggest hope however is that they leave the album thinking I'm hot."

He performed a set on Conan O'Brien's late-night show when he was 28 years old.

He also appeared at Just for Laughs, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival and Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and more recently on the second season of CTV's Roast Battle Canada.

WATCH | Nemeroff performs on Conan:

"In addition to his craft, Nick's family, friends, and The Montreal Canadiens were all of great importance to him," his obituary read. "Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick Nemeroff lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered."

Funeral details have not been made public, but mourners were encouraged to donate in his memory to Planned Parenthood, which was "one of the last things Nick did."