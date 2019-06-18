Emails show The Notebook author Sparks objected to pro-gay 'agenda'
Emails filed as exhibits in North Carolina lawsuit between Sparks and ex-headmaster
Emails filed in an ongoing lawsuit show novelist Nicholas Sparks chastised a former headmaster at the private Christian school in North Carolina he runs for promoting a pro-gay "agenda." Sparks denies he discriminates.
The emails, published Thursday by the Daily Beast and filed as exhibits in a federal lawsuit in North Carolina, show Sparks complaining in 2013 about "an agenda that strives to make homosexuality open and accepted."
The emails are part of a case between Sparks and former headmaster Saul Hillel Benjamin, who alleges that Sparks defamed him. Benjamin headed the college-prep K-12 school for a few months before being forced out.
In a statement issued through his publicist, the author of The Notebook and other books says the Daily Beast story repeats "false accusations" and noted that charges of discrimination originally in the lawsuit have been dropped.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.