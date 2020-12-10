National Film Board of Canada's strategic plan targets creation, audience engagement

The National Film Board of Canada has released a long-awaited new strategic plan that has creation and audience engagement as its main objectives.

The goals of the 2020-2023 plan include increased funding to devote more money to production and ensuring as many voices as possible have the opportunity to express themselves.

The NFB says it also wants to focus on diversity and inclusion, gender parity, and Indigenous reconciliation.

The three-year plan was to be released in July 2019, but the film board postponed it in order to further consult with stakeholders who were concerned about the institution's spending priorities.

A group of more than 250 freelance directors known as ONF/NFB Creation said at the time there was too much administrative bloat at the institution and not enough money being put into filmmaking.

NFB commissioner Claude Joli-Coeur says the new plan is a response to feedback the film board received from industry creators, including from a countrywide tour between January and March of this year.