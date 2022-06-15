Summer is around the corner and free time is starting to fill up — but for some, this means scrolling and surfing through new shows.

If you're in need of some inspiration, CBC News has rounded up some of the most anticipated Canadian releases to look out for in 2022 and beyond.

The Lake

Gavaris stretches out by the cottage in Amazon's new series The Lake, which also stars Julia Stiles. (Amazon Studios)

Kicking off the summer season is The Lake, a new Canadian comedy series shot and set in Northern Ontario's cottage country.

Created by Canadian Julian Doucet and starring Canadian actor Jordan Gavaris, the comedy follows Justin (Gavaris) as he returns home after breaking up with a long-term partner.

Upon returning, Justin discovers that his childhood cottage had been left to his stepsister Maisy-May (Julia Stiles) which leads to a summer-long battle to claim ownership.

The Lake begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on June 17.

SkyMed

A new medical drama coming up this year is CBC's SkyMed.

Created by Toronto-based writer and producer Julie Puckrin, the new series features a young Canadian ensemble cast.

Morgan Holmstrom can be seen next to a plane in CBC's upcoming show SkyMed, premiering July 10 2022. The show follows nurses and pilots flying in health care to remote communities. (Pief Weyman/Paramount+)

The drama follows the lives of nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in northern Manitoba. From triumphs to heartbreaks, the show (which is also set to premiere in the U.S. on Paramount+) will offer viewers insight into the realities of delivering health care in Canada's northern Indigenous communities.

SkyMed will air on CBC TV and is available to stream on CBC Gem July 10.

Pamela's Garden of Eden

Canadian actor Pamela Anderson attends a press conference in Austria, Feb. 27, 2019. On Wednesday, Anderson shared that Netflix is creating a new documentary about her life. (Erwin Scheriau/AFP/Getty Images)

Canadian actress, model and writer Pamela Anderson is returning to her hometown roots for a new HGTV series: Pamela's Garden of Eden.

The show follows the star as she renovates her late grandmother's six-acre Vancouver Island property.

Pamela's Garden of Eden will air on HGTV in fall 2022.

Fakes

Jennifer Tong, left, and Emilija Baranac, right, stand against a city skyline as part of a scene in a new CBC Gem and Netflix series called Fakes. (David Astorga/CBC/Netflix )

Made in co-production with Netflix, David Turko's Fakes tells the story of two teen best friends as they accidentally build one of North America's largest fake ID empires.

With more money than they can imagine, the two now navigate a new life of wealth and crime. The show stars Canadian actors Emilija Baranac, Jennifer Tong and Richard Harmon.

Fakes will begin streaming on Netflix and CBC Gem in fall 2022.

Acting Good

Acting Good is a new 10-part series co-created and starring actor and comedian Paul Rabliauskas, who is pictured here. (CBC)

Acting Good follows the story of Paul, an Indigenous man and witty comedian, who returns to his fictional home of Grouse Lake First Nation in Manitoba after his failed attempt to move to the big city.

The 10-part series is co-created and stars actor and comedian Paul Rabliauskas.

Acting Good will air on CTV Comedy Channel in 2022.

Comedy Night with Rick Mercer

Rick Mercer speaks on stage at the Juno Awards in London, Ont., March 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Another comedy series to watch out for this year is Comedy Night with Rick Mercer.

Each one-hour episode will feature stand-up routines from Mercer himself along with a lineup of new Canadian comedians like Sophie Buddle, D.J. Demers, Dakota Ray Hebert and more.

Comedy Night with Rick Mercer will air on CBC TV and stream on CBC Gem in fall 2022.

One Day We'll All Be Dead

Canadian author Scaachi Koul's national bestselling book One Day We'll All Be Dead And None Of This Will Matter has inspired a new comedy series on Crave. (Barbora-Simkova)

Canadian author Scaachi Koul's national bestselling book One Day We'll All Be Dead And None Of This Will Matter has inspired a new Canadian-produced comedy series One Day We'll All Be Dead.

The 30-minute series, created by Lakna Edilima in collaboration with Koul, follows the story of a first-generation brown woman dealing with pressure from her family and trying to pursue a career in journalism.

One Day We'll All Be Dead begins streaming on Crave in 2023.

Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World

New series Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World will include Canadian drag queen Brooke Lynn Hytes, pictured here in a fabulous red dress, as a judge. (Getty Images)

The queens of Canada have proven their success on a world stage, and now Canada is set to be the host nation for a new series with Canadian drag queen Brooke Lynn Hytes as a judge.

The six-episode battle will crown a "Queen of the Mother-Pucking World" — and the cast will be revealed later this year.

The series will begin streaming on Crave in 2022.

BollyWed

A new series called BollyWed follows the Singhs and their family-run fashion business. The Singh family are seen here in front of their shop. (Rakesh Sidana)

Toronto's 37-year-old iconic Little India bridal shop Chandan Fashion is heading to screens.

A new series called BollyWed follows the Singhs and their family-run fashion business.

BollyWed will air on CBC TV and is available to stream on CBC Gem in winter 2023.

Shelved

Canadian actor and writer Anthony Q. Farrell, best known for his work on Overlord and the Underwoods and The Office, has returned with a new single-camera comedy called Shelved.

The show follows the workplace drama of Jameson Public Library, a fictional Toronto library inspired by the Parkdale neighbourhood library.

Shelved does not currently have an air date but will be part of Bell Media's 2022-2023 lineup.

Plan B

Plan B, an adapted French series created by Jean-François Asselin and Jacques Drolet, follows the story of a man who discovers his ability to time travel.

In the psychological drama, Philip (played by Canadian actor Patrick J. Adams), soon realizes every choice has repercussions.

Plan B will air on CBC TV and stream on CBC Gem in winter 2023.

Red Ketchup

New animated series Red Ketchup is based on a popular Quebec comic book series from the '80s and follows FBI rogue agent Steve (Red) Ketchup. (Adult Swim)

Corus recently announced their second original Canadian series for the Adult Swim channel.

The animated series Red Ketchup is based on a popular Quebec comic book series from the '80s and follows FBI rogue agent Steve (Red) Ketchup.

Red Ketchup will premiere in French on Télétoon la nuit and in English on Adult Swim in 2023.

Other shows heading into production

Thunder Bay, a four-part docuseries based on the popular Canadaland podcast of the same name is currently in production. The investigative series is produced and hosted by Anishinaabe journalist and award-winning writer Ryan McMahon.

Casting has also begun on a new Canadian drama series that reimagines the classic story of Robin Hood titled Robyn Hood. It will begin production in Toronto and Hamilton this summer.