Netflix criticized for pulling Patriot Act episode in Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi killing, Yemen

Netflix is facing criticism for pulling an episode from viewing in Saudi Arabia of American comedian Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act that criticizes the kingdom's crown prince.

Rights group Amnesty International said Saudi Arabia's censorship of Netflix is "further proof of a relentless crackdown on freedom of expression."

Minhaj used his second episode to lambast Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman over the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

Kashoggi had been an outspoken critic of the kingdom and of the crown prince, the Financial Times and other media reported Tuesday. The kingdom has since acknowledged publicly that the reporter, who was a permanent U.S. resident, died in its custody. But Saudi Arabia has insisted the crown prince knew nothing about plans for the killing.

Netflix officials were not immediately available for comment, and no statement was posted on its official corporate, Facebook or Twitter sites.

Saudi Arabia officials also were not immediately available for comment.

But in a statement to the Financial Times and other media, Netflix confirmed that it removed the episode in Saudi Arabia last week after the kingdom's Communications and Information Technology Commission asked that it be removed because it allegedly violated the kingdom's anti-cyber crime law.

"We strongly support artistic freedom and removed this episode only in Saudi Arabia after we received a valid legal request — and to comply with local law," a Netflix official said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter publication.

In the episode, first aired in the United States in October, Minhaj said, "Now would be a good time to reassess our relationship with Saudi Arabia. And I mean that as a Muslim and as an American."

He also criticized the kingdom for its involvement in the war in Yemen and described it as being autocratic.

The New York Times reported the episode is still available in Saudi Arabia on the YouTube platform.