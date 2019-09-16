Yada yada yada: Netflix to air Seinfeld starting in 2021

Netflix says it will start streaming all 180 episodes of Seinfeld in 2021, gaining a hugely popular addition to its library as the battle for viewers heats up.

Netflix Inc. struck the deal with Sony Pictures Television for the global streaming rights to the Emmy-winning television comedy, which aired its final episode in 1998.

Jerry &<br>Elaine &<br>George &<br>Kramer &<br>Netflix<br> <br>All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 <a href="https://t.co/tLvcCKH4vl">pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl</a> —@netflix

Terms were not released.

Netflix is also the home of Jerry Seinfeld's talk series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Seinfeld's current series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee also lives at Netflix. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/Associated Press)

The deal for Seinfeld comes after Netflix announced in June that it would be losing its most popular TV show, The Office.

Netflix will still carry the show for more than a year, but NBC isn't extending the licence further with NBCUniversal's streaming service launching in 2020.

Netflix will face even more competition in November, when Apple and Disney launch their own streaming services within days of each other.