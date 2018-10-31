Skip to Main Content
Did Neil Young confirm he's married to Daryl Hannah?

Neil Young refers to Daryl Hannah as his wife in post about his Crosby, Stills and Nash classic song Ohio. In the post, Young also calls for change to American gun laws and encourages people to vote.

The Canadian Press ·
Daryl Hannah and Neil Young seen at the SXSW festival earlier this year in Austin Texas. Fans have speculated since the summer that the couple privately got married. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

Neil Young has confirmed he's most definitely married to Daryl Hannah.

The Toronto-born musician addressed the rumours Wednesday in a message on his website, the Neil Young Archives.

Young refers to Hannah as "my wife Daryl" in an introduction to a new video the two put together for his 1970 song Ohio.

In his message he calls for changes to American gun laws and encourages people to get out and vote.  

"Give us common sense gun laws that protect our people, in schools, in places of worship, in the workplace and on the streets. Vote," wrote Young.

It's the first time Young has addressed months of speculation that he and Hannah tied the knot over the summer.

Rumours began circulating in August when Hannah's Instagram page filled with comments congratulating her on the ceremony.

Young's post also reflected on how Ohio, which he wrote as part of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, was inspired by the Kent State shootings in which Ohio National Guardsmen shot and killed four students in 1970.

