Neil deGrasse Tyson's Star Talk series on hold amid misconduct claims

The current season of Neil deGrasse Tyson's Star Talk series is on hold amid sexual misconduct claims against the prominent astrophysicist.

National Geographic Channel said Thursday that new episodes of the science-based talk show won't air until an investigation involving deGrasse Tyson is completed.

Last December, National Geographic Networks and Fox said they would examine claims that deGrasse Tyson behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner toward two women.

Accounts from two women who claimed deGrasse Tyson behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner surfaced Dec. 1 on Patheos.com, a website that describes itself as a forum for "global dialogue about religion and spirituality."

DeGrasse Tyson previously denied an accusation that he groped a woman and has also denied making sexual advances toward a production assistant at his home.

In December, the astrophysicist and TV presenter published a lengthy Facebook post in response to the accusations, in which he addressed each of the claims in detail, providing his own version of events and vehemently denying any wrongdoing.

"I'm the accused, so why believe anything I say? Why believe me at all?" he wrote.

"Accusations can damage a reputation and a marriage. Sometimes irreversibly. I see myself as [a] loving husband and as a public servant — a scientist and educator who serves at the will of the public."

Mid-season suspension

DeGrasse Tyson was host of Cosmos: Possible Worlds on Fox in 2014, and a new edition of the series was set to air this year on National Geographic.

He has said he will co-operate fully with what he called an impartial investigation.

A representative for deGrasse Tyson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday regarding the StarTalk hiatus.

Besides numerous TV appearances, deGrasse Tyson is also the director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

StarTalk began its fifth season in November, airing a handful of episodes before putting the show on hold. Guests for the previously announced 20 episodes include former vice-president Al Gore, writer George R.R. Martin and actors Jack Black and Jeff Goldblum.