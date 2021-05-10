NBC cancels 2022 Golden Globes after outcry against lack of diversity

U.S. television network NBC said on Monday it will not air Hollywood's Golden Globes ceremony in 2022 following complaints about ethical lapses and lack of diversity among the group that hands out the annual awards for film and television.

The primary subject of those complaints is the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that administrates the Golden Globes. Those complaints came to a head earlier this year, when the Los Angeles Times published an investigation into the HFPA, which noted that there were no Black people currently registered as members of the organization.

The newspaper also raised longstanding ethical questions over the close relationships between the HFPA and movie studios that may influence the choice of Golden Globe nominees and winners.

Following that story, the organization's membership approved widespread changes designed to diversify its ranks and address ethics complaints.

The steps include hiring a chief diversity officer, emphasizing recruitment of Black journalists and widening the pool of potential applicants for the group of foreign entertainment journalists.

A demonstrator holds a sign in support of the 'Time's Up Globes' movement outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel where the Golden Globes took place on Feb. 28 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

The new rules also required that HFPA members stop accepting promotional items from film and TV studios, and that the group post a public list of members with links to their work.

But just two months after that announcement, the group once again found itself embroiled in controversy. Its former president, Philip Berk, was ousted from the group in February for sending an email that criticized Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors.

The South African-born Berk had shared an article that called Black Lives Matter a "racist hate movement" and described Cullors as a "self-proclaimed trained Marxist," according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

NBC condemned Berk's actions and called for his "immediate expulsion" after the email became public knowledge. The newly hired diversity advisor, Shaun Harper, also condemned Berk's actions and resigned.

In his resignation letter, Harper said that he was initially optimistic when he joined the organization but felt compelled to step down after learning about the group's "deep systemic and reputational challenges."

"I no longer have confidence in our ability to collaboratively deliver the transformational change that the industry and people in it whom I deeply respect are demanding of you," said Harper, who is a professor of racial, gender and LGBTQ issues at the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business.

Threats to boycott

Last week, Netflix also cast doubt on its future involvement with the HFPA.

"We don't believe these proposed new policies — particularly around the size and speed of membership growth — will tackle the HFPA's systemic diversity and inclusion challenges, or the lack of clear standards for how your members should operate," said Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos wrote in a letter to the group.

And earlier Monday, Warner Bros. said it would cease holding screenings and other events for the HFPA until it made more substantial changes.

"For far too long, demands for perks, special favours and unprofessional requests have been made to our teams and to others across the industry," WarnerMedia executives said in a letter. "We regret that as an industry, we have complained, but largely tolerated this behaviour until now."

NBC released its own statement shortly after they announced they were cancelling the Globes. In it, the network's leaders said they "believe they believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform," but the organization still needs more time to do so.

"As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023," the statement read.

In 2018, NBC and Dick Clark Productions, the show's producer, signed an eight-year deal to continue broadcasting the Globes, which they have done since 1996. Ratings for the show had mostly held strong since 2009, while other awards shows — like the Grammys and Emmys — saw precipitous falls.

But this year the Golden Globes also saw a drastic ratings drop. The awards show dropped from 18.7 million viewers in 2020 to 6.9 million in 2021, according to Nielsen Media Research.