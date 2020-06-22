Ben Mulroney to depart etalk anchor chair
Will continue to host Your Morning, cover red-carpet events
CTV says Ben Mulroney will step down as anchor of celebrity news show etalk to make room for "diverse voices" after a scandal involving his wife, Jessica Mulroney.
Ben Mulroney made the announcement on Monday's broadcast of Your Morning. He will continue to host that morning talk show and cover red-carpet events for etalk.
He told his co-hosts he hopes his etalk replacement is Black, Indigenous or a person of colour.
He also addressed the controversy surrounding Jessica Mulroney, who was accused of harassing lifestyles influencer Sasha Exeter earlier this month.
CTV dropped Jessica Mulroney's reality series I Do, Redo after Exeter said the celebrity stylist threatened her livelihood and "tried to silence a Black woman."
Ben Mulroney told viewers Monday that he and his wife, who has stepped away from professional engagements, are committed to learning more about anti-Black racism and understanding their "blind spots."