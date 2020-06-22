Ben Mulroney to depart etalk anchor chair

CTV says Ben Mulroney will step down as anchor of celebrity news show etalk to make room for "diverse voices" after a scandal involving his wife, Jessica Mulroney.

Ben Mulroney made the announcement on Monday's broadcast of Your Morning. He will continue to host that morning talk show and cover red-carpet events for etalk.

He told his co-hosts he hopes his etalk replacement is Black, Indigenous or a person of colour.

He also addressed the controversy surrounding Jessica Mulroney, who was accused of harassing lifestyles influencer Sasha Exeter earlier this month.

Jessica and Ben Mulroney at an event in Saskatoon in 2015. (Don Somers/CBC)

CTV dropped Jessica Mulroney's reality series I Do, Redo after Exeter said the celebrity stylist threatened her livelihood and "tried to silence a Black woman."

Ben Mulroney told viewers Monday that he and his wife, who has stepped away from professional engagements, are committed to learning more about anti-Black racism and understanding their "blind spots."