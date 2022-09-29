Prime Video to begin production on Mr. Dressup documentary
The streaming service says production will begin this fall
Prime Video is pulling a new documentary out of its tickle trunk.
The Amazon-owned streaming service says production begins this fall on the feature-length look at the legacy of Canadian children's entertainer Ernie Coombs, better known as Mr. Dressup.
The as-yet-untitled project will trace the origins of Mr. Dressup, which saw Coombs draw on an endless array of costumes from his bottomless trunk over the course of the show's 4,000-episode run on CBC.
The show was in production for 29 years, ending in 1996. Coombs died in 2001, at the age of 73.
Amazon says the film will include never-before-seen archival footage and interviews with series puppeteers and musicians, as well as recall Coombs' friendship with Fred Rogers.
The project, which is being produced by Marblemedia, will be released exclusively on Prime Video in 2023.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?