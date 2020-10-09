Jack White will be the last-minute replacement musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend after country singer Morgan Wallen was dropped for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

Lorne Michaels made the announcement this morning on NBC's Today show.

Wallen was removed as the musical guest Thursday after TikTok videos showed him partying last weekend without a mask on among a group of people in Alabama, some reportedly young fans who were celebrating their team's win at a college football game in Tuscaloosa.

Wallen, 27, apologized in an Instagram post for what he called his "pretty short-sighted" actions.

The singer said he has not tested positive for the coronavirus.

Michaels said the show will invite Wallen again in the future.

Saturday Night Live, which will be hosted by comedian Bill Burr, resumed live in-studio shows last weekend with a smaller live audience and numerous COVID-19 precautions.