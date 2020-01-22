Monty Python performer and director Terry Jones dead at 77

Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died at 77. He had been suffering from dementia.

Jones's agent said he died Tuesday evening. In a statement, his family said he died "after a long, extremely brave but always good-humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD."

In 2016 he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which gradually robbed him of the ability to write and speak.

Jones's wife, Anna Soderstrom, and children Bill, Sally and Siri, said "we have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades."

With fellow Britons Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and American Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python's Flying Circus, whose anarchic and surreal humour helped revolutionize comedy.

Jones performs on the closing night of Monty Python Live (Mostly) at The O2 Arena on July 20, 2014, in London. (Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images)

Jones wrote and performed for the troupe's TV series, which ran over five seasons on BBC and was later picked up in the U.S. by PBS, and their films.

Jones directed Monty Python's Life of Brian, with a co-director credit with Gilliam on Monty Python and the Holy Grail and The Meaning of Life.

He went on to direct the non-Python films Personal Services starring Julie Walters and Erik the Viking starring Cleese and Tim Robbins.

He also wrote books on medieval and ancient history, presented documentaries, directed films, wrote poetry and wrote the script for the Jim Henson-directed fantasy film Labyrinth.

In 2014, the group reunited for a series of shows at London's O2 Arena, one of which was later filmed, entitled Monty Python Live (Mostly).

"His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath," they said.

The members of Monty Python are shown in an undated publicity still. From left to right: John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, Graham Chapman, Michael Palin and Eric Idle. (PBS/Python (Monty) Pictures Ltd/AP)

Palin paid tribute to his longtime colleague in a statement given to Britain's Press Association, while on social media Cleese and British comedians Stephen Fry and David Walliams were among those remembering Jones fondly.

"He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation, he was the complete Renaissance comedian — writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children's author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have," said Palin.

Born in Wales in 1942, Jones attended Oxford University, where he began writing and performing with fellow student Palin.

After leaving university, he wrote for seminal 1960s comedy series including The Frost Report and Do Not Adjust Your Set before Monty Python's Flying Circus was formed.

Chapman died in 1989 of cancer, while Neil Innes, the musician often known as the "seventh Python" for his contributions to their songs and sketches, died in December.

Just heard about Terry J<br><br>It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away...<br><br>Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of 'Life of Brian'. Perfection<br><br>Two down, four to go —@JohnCleese

Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind —@stephenfry