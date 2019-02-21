Skip to Main Content
The Monkees bassist Peter Tork dies at 77

Peter Tork, who rose to teen-idol fame in 1966 playing the lovably clueless bass guitarist in the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at the age of 77.

Bass guitarist in the made-for-TV band of the 1960s, Tork had been fighting a rare form of cancer

Peter Tork of The Monkees died Thursday at the age of 77. (Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

A statement on Tork's Facebook page says he died after living for 10 years with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer of the salivary glands.

"Peter's energy, intelligence, silliness, and curiosity were traits that for decades brought laughter and enjoyment to millions, including those of us closest to him," it reads. "Those traits also equipped him well to take on cancer, a condition he met with unwavering humor and courage."

The accomplished multi-instrumentalist was performing in Los Angeles clubs when he learned of a casting call for "four insane boys," who would star in a TV show about a struggling rock band.

The Monkees perform in an episode of their 1960s self-titled TV show. From left, Davy Jones, Peter Tork, Mickey Dolenz (on drums), and Michael Nesmith. (NBC Television/Getty Images)

He, Dolenz, David Jones and Michael Nesmith became overnight sensations when the show took off in 1966. Their hits included Daydream Believer and I'm a Believer

Tork left the group in 1968 amid creative differences but reunited for tours with the others every few years. His last was in 2016.

Tork also recorded blues and folk music and made several TV appearances.

Tork was part of a SiriusXM "Town Hall" with The Monkees in May 2016 in Nashville, Tenn. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

