Shawn Mendes pocketed four awards and stole the hearts of countless screaming teenagers at the iHeartRadio MMVAs on Sunday.

The Pickering, Ont.-raised singer was the recurring star of the Toronto street party. He opened and closed the show with performances of his songs Lost in Japan and In My Blood, but also turned up several more times to dish out love to his Canadian fans.

"This is home," he said while clutching the MMVA for artist of the year.

"This means the absolute world to me."

Shawn Mendes, right, receives the award for best pop artist from presenters Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

The pop singer picked up three other MMVAs, best pop artist and two awards voted by viewers — fan fave artist and video. He also slipped onto the stage to accept one that wasn't his own.

Mendes left the crowd screaming with delight after he revealed himself underneath the disguise of another musical star, electronic producer Marshmello. The mysterious Top 40 DJ has maintained his anonymity for years, so seeing Mendes mugging in the costume was a total shock.

"Woah, what happened there?" the international star jokingly exclaimed as he dove into a fake acceptance speech.

Marshmello and Anne-Marie arrive at the iHeartRadio MMVAs on Sunday. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Mendes didn't have to trek too far to accept his armload of awards. He recently bought a condo in downtown Toronto, which he said made it easy to show up in the heart of the city.

"I live around the corner," he said on the red carpet before the show.

"I was at my house 30 minutes ago. It's really cool to be home one minute and hanging out with your friends, and the next minute being here.

Chinese actor, singer and model Kris Wu, a former member of k-pop band EXO, poses on the MMVAs red carpet. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

The MMVAs were packed with plenty of other star power, including Australian act 5 Seconds of Summer, Chinese singer Kris Wu and 1990s boy band 98 Degrees who all performed.

98 Degrees members, from left, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, Nick Lachey and Justin Jeffre were among the performers at Sunday's awards show. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Host Awkwafina opened the show dressed in striped pyjamas as she charged into a spirited monologue that proved she hasn't changed much, despite starring in Crazy Rich Asians, which sits atop the North American box-office for a second week.

"I'm still that girl with the voice of a pro-wrestler and the body of a Pikachu," the vibrant YouTube rapper told the crowd.

Awkwafina, who is riding high after scene-stealing turns in the Hollywood films Oceans 8 and Crazy Rich Asians, hosted the MMVAs show in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

But she also wanted to clarify one thing for viewers who might be seeing her on TV for the first time.

"I am not Sandra Oh, all right?" she said, referring to the Ottawa-born actress who's Emmy-nominated for her turn in Killing Eve.

"That's another Asian woman — and she's great."

Meghan Trainor poses with fans on the iHeartRadio MMVAs red carpet. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Meghan Trainor delivered a mash-up of her new song No Excuses alongside other fan favourites that included the Top 40 hit Me Too. Model and TV host Tyra Banks showered Trainor with compliments after the performance.

"What I love about Meghan Trainor is she keeps it beautiful and she keeps it real," Banks said.

The two shared a moment earlier on the red carpet where they expressed their mutual admiration for each other.

Other awards handed out on the broadcast included song of the summer, which went to Canadian DJ duo Loud Luxury for Body, a hit that's been spun frequently on radio stations nationwide in recent months.

Bebe Rexha celebrates her MMVA win for Meant To Be, her pop-country crossover collaboration with Florida Georgia Line. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Best collaboration was awarded to Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line for Meant To Be, a rare cross-over hit for country and pop music.

Rexha raced onto the stage, threw her head back and let out a hearty scream.

Alessia Cara accepted the video of the year award for "1-800-273-8255" a suicide prevention anthem by Logic. The Brampton, Ont.-based pop singer lent vocals to the song alongside R&B singer Khalid.

Alessia Cara reacts after being presented with the MMVA for video of the year by host Awkwafina. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

"I'm accepting this but this is not my award — this is Logic's award," Cara said, acknowledging the absent rapper.

She also gave a shoutout to the music video's director Andy Hines, who is from Nova Scotia.

Aside from the accolades, a number of stars also used their platform to talk about acceptance and activism.

Halsey poses for photos with fans at the iHeartRadio MMVAs in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Viral pop singer Halsey appeared on the red carpet pre-show to receive the "artist for change" award. She used the opportunity to address why she often talks about mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

"I think if you end up with a platform, you need to use that platform to uplift the people that gave you that platform to begin with," she said.

Michael Jackson's son Prince, who was a presenter, urged the audience to consider the power of their own voice, and to get behind causes that matter to them, such as education reform and ending homelessness.

"You're never too young to speak out and stand up," he said.