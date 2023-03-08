Content
Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill returns to Toronto in October

Canadians will have another chance to swallow a Jagged Little Pill this autumn as the musical based on Alanis Morissette's album of the same name returns to Toronto.

Show is inspired by the Ottawa musician's 1995 debut

A woman smiles.
Alanis Morissette arrives at the opening night red carpet for Jagged Little Pill on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. The musical, which is inspired by Morissette's 1995 album of the same name, made its Toronto premiere off-season last year. It will now play as part of the regular 2023/2024 season, starting in October. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/The Associated Press)

Mirvish Productions says the musical made its Toronto premiere off-season last year, but it will now play as part of the regular 2023/2024 season, starting in October.

The show is inspired by the Ottawa musician's 1995 debut, with a Tony Award-winning book by acclaimed writer Diablo Cody.

Other jukebox musicals in the new season include Tina - The Tina Turner Musical and In Dreams, which uses the music of Roy Orbison and will have its North American debut in September.

Also in Mirvish's fall lineup is the Tony-winning Six, a modern retelling of the lives of Henry VIII's six wives, presented as a pop concert, which will run in Edmonton in August before moving to Toronto in September.

Longtime favourites Les Miserables42nd Street and Disney's Aladdin will also be part of the upcoming season.

Theatre performers sing and dance on stage.
The North American cast and company of Jagged Little Pill performs in 2022. (Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade)
