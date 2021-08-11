Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik to split hosting duties on Jeopardy!

Mike Richards will replace beloved longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek this fall.

Sony Pictures Television announced Wednesday Richards — who is the show's executive producer — and The Big Bang Theory actor Mayim Bialik will be the new hosts of Jeopardy! and its spin-offs.



Richards will be the permanent host of the syndicated game show starting in Season 38 in September, which begins production in mid-August.

Bialik will host Jeopardy!'s prime-time and spin-off series, including the new Jeopardy! National College Championship, scheduled to air next year.

"We knew early on that we wanted to divide the hosting responsibilities and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices," said Ravi Ahuja, chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures in a statement.

"Mike is a unique talent, at ease behind the podium and a double threat as producer and host. Mayim has a wonderful energy, an innate sense of the game, and an authentic curiosity that naturally represents the Jeopardy! brand."

Richards joined the show last year as its executive producer and previously hosted High School Reunion and Beauty and the Geek. He was also the executive producer of game shows like Let's Make a Deal and The Price Is Right.

