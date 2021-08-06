Mike Richards steps down as Jeopardy! host after past scrutinized
Decision comes after producer's sexist comments resurfaced this week
Mike Richards, executive producer of the long-running game show Jeopardy!, has announced that he would step down as host effective immediately.
The resignation comes after a report detailing Richards's past misogynistic comments that surfaced earlier this week.
"Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show," Richards said in a note to Jeopardy! staff on Friday. "As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be cancelling production today."
WATCH | The controversy over new Jeopardy! host:
Choice of host was divisive
Richards was chosen last week as the successor to Alex Trebek, but his selection was seen as divisive from the beginning, after the show embarked on a broad search that included actors, sports figures, journalists and celebrities.
Earlier this week, a report on the website The Ringer revealed demeaning comments about women that Richards had made on a podcast. The clips were removed online after the report was posted.
With files from Jessica Singer
