Mike Corder
The Associated Press
Champions League: Ronaldo nets 100th goal as Real Madrid bests Bayern Munich
Real Madrid, AS Monaco and Atletico Madrid won close games in Champions League quarter-final action on Wednesday. There was heightened security after a review of policing operations in Germany and Spain at all three games due to Tuesday's bomb attack near Dortmund's team bus.
Stolen van Gogh paintings return to Amsterdam after 14 years
Two paintings by Vincent van Gogh that were stolen in a smash-and-grab heist more than 14 years ago went back on display Tuesday at the Amsterdam museum dedicated to the Dutch master.
Dafne Schippers, Dutch sprinter, wants better starts at world indoor championships
200-metre world champion and 100-metre silver medallist Dafne Schippers, who two years ago switched from the gruelling heptathlon to primarily focus on sprinting, knows that getting out of the blocks fast will be key to victory in the 60-metre sprint at this week's world indoor championships in Portland.
'New' Rembrandt, The Unconscious Patient, debuts at Dutch art fair
A painting once labelled as the work of an unknown 19th-century artist and estimated to sell for $500 US at auction was unveiled Thursday at a prestigious Dutch art fair after being restored and confirmed as an early painting by Rembrandt.
Netherlands ordered to slash greenhouse gases by Dutch court
A Dutch court ordered the government Wednesday to slash greenhouse gas emissions to help fight global warming, a landmark ruling in a case brought by hundreds of concerned citizens that could pave the way for similar legal battles around the world.
