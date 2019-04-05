A representative for Mick Jagger says he has successfully undergone treatment, though no details were provided.

In a statement released Friday, his rep says Jagger "is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery."

Last week the Rolling Stones announced they were postponing their latest tour so Jagger can receive medical treatment.

Jagger was told by doctors "he cannot go on tour at this time" and apologized to U.S. and Canadian fans last weekend for postponing the iconic rockers' forthcoming tour.

The 75-year-old Jagger tweeted, "I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can."

On Friday, he posted a message of thanks on social media to medical staff for the successful outcome and to fans for the support.

Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job. —@MickJagger

Jagger and the band have been tight-lipped about the reason for the postponed but music industry publication Billboard has reported he was set to undergo a heart valve procedure.

The Stones' No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami and continue through July.

The lone Canadian date had been set for Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on June 29.

Organizers have advised ticketholders to hang on to their existing tickets, which will be valid for rescheduled tour dates.

New dates "will be announced shortly," according to promoters.