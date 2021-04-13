Mick Jagger, Dave Grohl team up for pandemic-inspired track
Legendary musicians collaborate for song Eazy Sleazy
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called Eazy Sleazy.
"It's a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism," Jagger said in a statement Tuesday. "Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar. It was a lot of fun working with him."
The duo recorded the song and video in different studio locations — Jagger at home and Grohl in the Foo Fighters studio — and the lyrics mention "prison walls," "virtual premieres," numbers that are "grim" and Zoom calls. Jagger complains: "I've got nothing left to wear."
The song also name-checks Bill Gates, lampoons conspiracy theories and those who deny climate change and gleefully reveals "There's aliens in the deep state."
WATCH | Mick Jagger, Dave Grohl's Eazy Sleazy:
But there seems to be hope. Jagger looks ahead and sees a "garden of earthly delights" when vaccines are administered and lockdown ends.
"Everything's gonna get really freaky/Alright on the night/Soon it'll be a memory/You're trying to remember to forget," Jagger croons.
Grohl, meanwhile, said recording the song with Jagger was "beyond a dream come true."
"Just when I thought life couldn't get any crazier ... it's the song of the summer, without a doubt!" he said.
With files from Reuters
