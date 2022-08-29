Michelle Yeoh to receive inaugural 'groundbreaker prize' at TIFF Tribute Awards

The Toronto International Film Festival will hand out a new film prize at its in-person Tribute Awards next month in honour of action star Michelle Yeoh.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey says the Everything Everywhere All at Once star will receive the inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award for her decades-long screen career.

The honour recognizes a woman who is a film industry leader and has made a positive impact for women throughout their career. It's inspired by a TIFF program called Share Her Journey that was created to encourage gender parity in the film industry.

Yeoh's credits include Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Tomorrow Never Dies, Crazy Rich Asians, and Shang-Chi.

The TIFF Tribute Awards will return to an in-person gala fundraiser Sept. 11.

The festival wraps Sept. 18 with its awards breakfast, featuring prizes for categories including best film, best Canadian film, best film by a woman, and the People's Choice Award, often seen as a bellwether for Oscar attention.