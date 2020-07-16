Michelle Obama to host podcast on health, relationships

Michelle Obama will have her own voice be heard on a new Spotify podcast.

The former first lady of the United States will host The Michelle Obama Podcast, said an announcement from the streaming service and Higher Ground, a production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama,

The podcast will exclusively debut on Spotify on July 29th.

In a statement issued Thursday, Michelle Obama says her hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics and sort through so many of the questions we're all trying to answer in our own lives.

The new podcast is the first title in the ongoing collaboration between Spotify and Higher Ground.

Last year, the former president and first lady partnered with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform.

The former first lady said the new podcast expects to hold candid and personal conversations with a focus on topics concerning relationships and health.

In a tweet and video message on her Twitter account, Obama said "it's been a tough year and I hope this podcast can help us explore what we're going through and spark new conversations with our loved ones."

I’m thrilled to announce a new project: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MichelleObamaPodcast?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MichelleObamaPodcast</a> with <a href="https://twitter.com/Spotify?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Spotify</a>! It’s been a tough year and I hope this podcast can help us explore what we’re going through and spark new conversations with our loved ones. I can't wait for you all to listen on July 29! <a href="https://t.co/89zecZXnrr">pic.twitter.com/89zecZXnrr</a> —@MichelleObama

She expects to have several guests on the series including talk-show host Conan O'Brien, and Valerie Jarrett, business woman and former senior advisor to Barack Obama.

Obama released her Netflix documentary Becoming in May.

The project was an extension of her 2018 bestselling memoir of the same name.

Last year, she embarked on a rock star-style tour of more than 30 cities to promote her book.