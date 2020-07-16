Skip to Main Content
Michelle Obama to host podcast on health, relationships
The former First Lady of the United States will host The Michelle Obama Podcast, the first title in an ongoing collaboration between streaming service Spotify and Higher Ground, a production company she founded with husband and former President Barack Obama.

Spotify and Obamas' Higher Ground Productions will debut podcast on July 29

Michelle Obama in a 2019 file photo while visiting Long An province, Vietnam. Higher Ground, a production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, and Spotify announced Thursday the former first lady will host The Michelle Obama Podcast on the streaming service. The podcast will debut exclusively on Spotify on July 29. (Hau Dinh, The Associated Press )

Michelle Obama will have her own voice be heard on a new Spotify podcast.

The former first lady of the United States will host The Michelle Obama Podcast, said an announcement from the streaming service and Higher Ground, a production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, 

The podcast will exclusively debut on Spotify on July 29th.

In a statement issued Thursday, Michelle Obama says her hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics and sort through so many of the questions we're all trying to answer in our own lives.

The new podcast is the first title in the ongoing collaboration between Spotify and Higher Ground.

Last year, the former president and first lady partnered with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform.

The former first lady said the new podcast expects to hold candid and personal conversations with a focus on topics concerning relationships and health.

In a tweet and video message on her Twitter account, Obama said "it's been a tough year and I hope this podcast can help us explore what we're going through and spark new conversations with our loved ones."

She expects to have several guests on the series including talk-show host Conan O'Brien, and Valerie Jarrett, business woman and former senior advisor to Barack Obama.

Obama released her Netflix documentary Becoming in May.

The project was an extension of her 2018 bestselling memoir of the same name.

Last year, she embarked on a rock star-style tour of more than 30 cities to promote her book.

