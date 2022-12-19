Michael Melling out as head of CTV News following Lisa LaFlamme furor

Michael Melling, the head of CTV News who went on leave following the ouster of news anchor Lisa LaFlamme, has now been permanently replaced, CBC News has learned.

"We are pleased to announce that Richard Gray, Interim VP, News is assigned to the role on a permanent basis. Michael Melling has been reassigned to VP Shared Services, and will not be returning to CTV's news operations," read an internal memo sent to staff.

The memo was signed by Rob Malcolmson, executive vice-president and chief legal and regulatory officer, and Nikki Moffat, CHRO and executive vice-president, corporate services.

Melling faced criticism over LaFlamme's abrupt departure from CTV, which raised allegations of sexism and ageism. He took over as vice-president of the news division at CTV's parent company, Bell Media, in January.

Melling went on leave in August amid the furor over LaFlamme's exit, with an internal memo saying he had "decided to take leave from his current role effective immediately to spend time with his family."