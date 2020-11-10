Michael J. Fox appears in Lil Nas X video teaser

Rapper Lil Nas X is going back to the future — with Michael J. Fox.

The Canadian actor appears in a new time-travelling teaser video for the singer's upcoming song Holiday.

In the clip, the hip-hop artist known for the hit Old Town Road goes back in time on a horse to a Western town, replaces a drunk Santa and blasts through a time portal on a sleigh.

The clip ends with Fox, star of the Back of the Future film franchise, telling him: "Whatever you do, Nas, don't go to 2020."

Next Tuesday the Edmonton-born Fox will release his new memoir, No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality.

Publisher Flatiron Books says the Family Ties star shares personal stories and observations about life, including his Parkinson's disease.