Michael J. Fox appears in Lil Nas X video teaser
The Canadian actor Michael J. Fox appears in a new time-travelling teaser video for the singer Lil Nas X's upcoming song Holiday.
Fox gives nod to Back to the Future character in teaser for song Holiday
Rapper Lil Nas X is going back to the future — with Michael J. Fox.
The Canadian actor appears in a new time-travelling teaser video for the singer's upcoming song Holiday.
In the clip, the hip-hop artist known for the hit Old Town Road goes back in time on a horse to a Western town, replaces a drunk Santa and blasts through a time portal on a sleigh.
The clip ends with Fox, star of the Back of the Future film franchise, telling him: "Whatever you do, Nas, don't go to 2020."
Next Tuesday the Edmonton-born Fox will release his new memoir, No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality.
Publisher Flatiron Books says the Family Ties star shares personal stories and observations about life, including his Parkinson's disease.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.