Michael Bublé, Luisana Lopilato welcome baby girl
Singer's representative says Vida Amber Betty was born Wednesday in Vancouver, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce.
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are the now the proud parents of a baby girl.
Bublé's representative tells The Associated Press that Vida Amber Betty was born Wednesday in Vancouver. She weighs 6 pounds, 1 ounce.
Lopilato, an Argentine actress, posted a photo of the baby girl's hand Thursday on Instagram.
The couple also have two sons, Elias and Noah.
Bublé's rep says the family is "beyond overjoyed."
Vida's middle names pay tribute to her grandmothers: Amber is the name of Bublé's mother, while Lopilato's mother is named Betty.
Canadian singer Bublé is a four-time Grammy-winner, with hits like Haven't Met You Yet.