Michael Bublé, Luisana Lopilato welcome baby girl

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are the now the proud parents of a baby girl.

Bublé's representative tells The Associated Press that Vida Amber Betty was born Wednesday in Vancouver. She weighs 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Lopilato, an Argentine actress, posted a photo of the baby girl's hand Thursday on Instagram.

The couple also have two sons, Elias and Noah.

Baby Vida was born Wednesday in Vancouver. She joins big brothers Noah and Elias, seen here in a photo from 2016. (Michael Bublé/Instagram)

Bublé's rep says the family is "beyond overjoyed."

Vida's middle names pay tribute to her grandmothers: Amber is the name of Bublé's mother, while Lopilato's mother is named Betty.

Canadian singer Bublé is a four-time Grammy-winner, with hits like Haven't Met You Yet.