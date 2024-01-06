Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Entertainment

Michael Bolton says he's recovering from brain tumour surgery

The 70-year-old Grammy-winning singer added that he is taking a break from touring while recovering.

Grammy-winning singer says surgery was success, he's taking a break from touring

CBC News ·
A singer holds on to a microphone stand while performing.
Grammy-winning singer Michael Bolton performs at an event in Pasadena, Calif., in June 2022. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/The Associated Press)

Michael Bolton announced on Friday that he is recovering after having surgery to treat a brain tumour during the 2023 holiday season

"Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success," the Grammy-winning singer said on Facebook.

"I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."

The 70-year-old Bolton, whose career spans decades and several genres, added that he is taking a break from touring while recovering.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now