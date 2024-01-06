Michael Bolton says he's recovering from brain tumour surgery

Michael Bolton announced on Friday that he is recovering after having surgery to treat a brain tumour during the 2023 holiday season

"Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success," the Grammy-winning singer said on Facebook.

"I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."

The 70-year-old Bolton, whose career spans decades and several genres, added that he is taking a break from touring while recovering.