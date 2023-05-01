Content
Met Gala 2023: Stars pay tribute to controversial fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld

The worlds of fashion, celebrity, business and sports will collide tonight at the 2023 Met Gala, where attendees pay tribute to late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The theme has received backlash due to Lagerfeld's history of bigoted remarks.

Late German designer was known for contributions to fashion, controversial remarks

Jenna Benchetrit · CBC News ·
A woman wearing a bright dress and a short bob sits next to a man wearing a dark suit and sunglasses.
Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour, left, and German fashion designers Karl Lagerfeld attend an event during the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2011 in New York City. This year's Met Gala pays tribute to the late Lagerfeld, but not everyone is pleased with the theme. (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

The worlds of fashion, celebrity, music, business and sports will collide tonight at the 2023 Met Gala, where attendees pay tribute to late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Considered one of the most extravagant annual events in the entertainment industry, the Met Gala is a yearly fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Guests are expected to dress in theme with the museum's yearly exhibit. This year's theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, pays tribute to an industry legend with a complicated legacy.

Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, was celebrated for his contributions to fashion. In addition to his own eponymous couture line, he was the creative director of French fashion house Chanel and of Fendi, the Italian fur and leather luxury line.

He has long been criticized for making remarks that were sexist, racist and fatphobic in nature. Lagerfeld criticized the #MeToo movement and made derogatory comments about plus-sized models on several occasions.

As such, the theme has invited backlash, including from the Met Gala's social media team, which has opted not to live-tweet this year's proceedings in protest.

Guests who dress on theme might choose designs inspired by Lagerfeld's collection, as well as pieces from Chanel or Fendi. They might also replicate his own signature style: a shock of white hair, high collars, sunglasses and fingerless gloves.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour co-chaired this year's event, as she has since the 1990s. Her co-chairs this year are Oscar winning actor Penélope Cruz, Ghanaian-British actor and writer Michaela Coel, tennis star Roger Federer and pop singer Dua Lipa.

A woman in a cream-coloured dress with a fitted bodice, black seams and fringe at the hem of the skirt.
Dua Lipa attends the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening in New York City. Lipa is one of the evening's co-chairs. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa wears a Fall 1992 Chanel wedding dress designed by Lagerfeld. 

"It's been on my mood boards forever, and when the opportunity came I was like, is there any way I can find this dress?" Lipa said on the carpet.

A woman wears a sparkly white dress with silver details and a veil.
Penélope Cruz poses during the Met Gala. The annual fundraiser's exhibit is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, paying tribute to the late German fashion designer. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Cruz, also wearing a vintage bridal gown, was inspired by Chanel's Spring 1988 collection.

A woman wears a pink dress gathered across the shoulders and chest with silver details.
Naomi Campbell, a frequent collaborator of Lagerfeld's, attends the Met Gala. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell wears a baby pink gown draped over the shoulders with silver detailing.

A woman wears a mesh veil and a short gold-silver ombre dress.
Model Anok Yai attends the event, wearing a short Chanel couture dress. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Model Anok Yai wears a corset dress with gold and silver sequins and a black train.

A woman wears a nude-coloured dress with colourful flower appliques and her partner wears a navy blue suit and gold bowtie.
Hollywood couple Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson hit the carpet together. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Model Suki Waterhouse wears a nude dress with beaded floral embroidery and The Batman actor Robert Pattinson wears a navy Dior suit with a partially pleated blazer.

