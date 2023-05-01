Met Gala 2023: Stars pay tribute to controversial fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld

The worlds of fashion, celebrity, music, business and sports will collide tonight at the 2023 Met Gala, where attendees pay tribute to late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Considered one of the most extravagant annual events in the entertainment industry, the Met Gala is a yearly fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Guests are expected to dress in theme with the museum's yearly exhibit. This year's theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, pays tribute to an industry legend with a complicated legacy.

Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, was celebrated for his contributions to fashion. In addition to his own eponymous couture line, he was the creative director of French fashion house Chanel and of Fendi, the Italian fur and leather luxury line.

He has long been criticized for making remarks that were sexist, racist and fatphobic in nature. Lagerfeld criticized the #MeToo movement and made derogatory comments about plus-sized models on several occasions.

As such, the theme has invited backlash, including from the Met Gala's social media team, which has opted not to live-tweet this year's proceedings in protest.

As we approach the first Monday of May, the hf twitter met gala team would like to announce that we will not be celebrating this year’s met gala as our values don’t align with the selection of Karl Lagerfeld as the theme. We hope to celebrate with our community again soon.🫶 —@HFMetGala

Guests who dress on theme might choose designs inspired by Lagerfeld's collection, as well as pieces from Chanel or Fendi. They might also replicate his own signature style: a shock of white hair, high collars, sunglasses and fingerless gloves.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour co-chaired this year's event, as she has since the 1990s. Her co-chairs this year are Oscar winning actor Penélope Cruz, Ghanaian-British actor and writer Michaela Coel, tennis star Roger Federer and pop singer Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa attends the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening in New York City. Lipa is one of the evening's co-chairs. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa wears a Fall 1992 Chanel wedding dress designed by Lagerfeld.

"It's been on my mood boards forever, and when the opportunity came I was like, is there any way I can find this dress?" Lipa said on the carpet.

Penélope Cruz poses during the Met Gala. The annual fundraiser's exhibit is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, paying tribute to the late German fashion designer. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Cruz, also wearing a vintage bridal gown, was inspired by Chanel's Spring 1988 collection.

Naomi Campbell, a frequent collaborator of Lagerfeld's, attends the Met Gala. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell wears a baby pink gown draped over the shoulders with silver detailing.

Model Anok Yai attends the event, wearing a short Chanel couture dress. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Model Anok Yai wears a corset dress with gold and silver sequins and a black train.

Hollywood couple Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson hit the carpet together. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Model Suki Waterhouse wears a nude dress with beaded floral embroidery and The Batman actor Robert Pattinson wears a navy Dior suit with a partially pleated blazer.