Still absent from Today, Megyn Kelly's future at NBC in doubt

Megyn Kelly remains absent from her NBC morning show while the company acknowledged on the Today show that her future with the network is in doubt.

Today show report cited source saying NBC News, Kelly in talks about departure

The Associated Press ·
Megyn Kelly remained absent from her NBC morning show Friday, while the company acknowledged on the Today show that her future with the network is in doubt. (Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press)

A report Friday on the Today show cited a source familiar with the situation as saying NBC News and Kelly are in talks about the anchor leaving the network.

Another source who was not authorized to speak publicly was cited in the report as saying Kelly's representatives are scheduled to meet Friday with company executives and it looks "extremely unlikely" that she'll stay.

The network on Friday again aired a repeat of Megyn Kelly Today just as it did Thursday following this week's controversy over her comments about blackface.

The Today report said executives will likely be weighing Kelly's departure compensation.

