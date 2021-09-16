Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to host Jeopardy! through 2021

Actress Mayim Bialik and former contestant Ken Jennings will split Jeopardy! hosting duties for the remainder of 2021.

Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing.

After beloved host Alex Trebek died in November 2020 from complications of pancreatic cancer, Jeopardy! used a series of guest hosts, including Richards, to fill in as it conducted a search for a new host.

Though Richards was initially tapped as Trebek's successor, he stepped down after past misogynistic and disparaging comments he made on a podcast surfaced.

Richards also lost his role as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

WATCH | Jeopardy! host Mike Richards steps down amid controversial comments:

Jeopardy! host Mike Richards steps down amid controversial comments 4:38 Mike Richards, executive producer of Jeopardy!, announced that he would step down as the show's host effective immediately. Richards's resignation comes after a report detailing his past misogynistic comments resurfaced earlier this week. 4:38

Bialik, who was among the celebrity guest hosts and had already been chosen to host Jeopardy! prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship, stepped in to replace Richards as interim host. Her episodes will air through Nov. 5.

After that, Sony says Jennings and Bialik will share hosting duties based on their schedules through the end of the calendar year.

No on-air auditions of other potential hosts were announced.

Jennings, the record-holder for longest Jeopardy! winning streak, is a consulting producer on the show.