Mayim Bialik says she won't be returning as Jeopardy! host

Mayim Bialik won't be giving answers as a host of Jeopardy! anymore.

The Big Bang Theory actor posted news of her departure on Instagram on Friday.

"Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!" Bialik wrote.

"I am incredibly honoured to have been nominated for a prime time Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

In a statement, the show said that former champion Ken Jennings, who split hosting duties with Bialik, will now be the sole host next season "to maintain continuity for our viewers."

"We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials," the show said.

Bialik was the solo host for Season 1 of Celebrity Jeopardy!, which first aired in September 2022.

In May, Bialik declared her support for the Hollywood writers' strike and declined to appear on the game show. Jennings has been hosting season 40 of the syndicated show by himself.